PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week is Bay’s trip to Northview Friday. Bay head coach Jeremy Brown and his Tornadoes heading west with an 8-1 record and as the champs of 2S-District-2. Northview is 9-0 and the at this point, the number one seed in the 9 school 1-R Region 1. So both teams have playoff berths in hand, but both with plenty to play for. The Chiefs want to maintain that top seeding, and Bay can improve it’s overall seeding in the region and guarantee themselves more than just one home playoff game. So there’s no thinking about resting some starters, says coach Brown. He simply doesn’t have that kind of depth, and more to the point he says “You know I don’t know if I want to fight that battle as a coach, trying to tell them they couldn’t play anyway. Because they’re going to do everything they can to try and get out there. I’ve probably got some guys that would probably put a tinted visor on and somebody else’s jersey, just to try and get on the field. Because they love playing and they want to play. And I think when you’ve lost, you know what I mean, the last few years the way they have, they want to go out there and be a part of the solution. And be a part of winning. Which is a great problem to have as a coach, you have guys, they don’t want to rest.”

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO