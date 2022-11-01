Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds sneaking in from the east. They’re low-level clouds, and thick enough to block out the sunrise for some as they drift westerly across the Panhandle. The good news is they’ll lift out rather quickly after 9am and we’ll see abundant sunshine returning heading into the afternoon.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level clouds sneaking into our skies from the west today. They may filter out some sun at times. But in general, we’ll have a mainly sunny day ahead.
WJHG-TV
Florida Ironman expected to bring in millions of dollars for the economy
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the ultimate endurance test covering 140 miles in water, on the bike and on foot. Competitors from all over the world are in Panama City Beach this weekend for “Ironman Florida.”. It’s expected to bring millions of dollars into the local...
WJHG-TV
Wear it Wednesday styled by Plum Delightful
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Plum Delightful showed us how to style those brightly colored fall fits you’ve been eyeing. Ashley McDaniel, owner of Plum Delightful, says this season is all about mixing up different textures and styles. With everything from silky...
WJHG-TV
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
WJHG-TV
Salvation Army helps combat thrift demand in Panama City with new store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is opening a second thrift store location in Panama City. Apparently, there is a high thrift demand in our area. The new store will be located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd street. The charity’s other location is on 15th...
WJHG-TV
Is the Hathaway Bridge too dark at Night? Officials update plan to fix lighting
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Imagine driving over a 20-year-old bridge in the dark with several lights that are out. That’s what it’s like at night on the Hathaway bridge. That bridge has 54 lights but not all of them work, and that’s causing issues for some people who drive across it.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that feature everything from high-class events to unexpected injuries and hopefully some familiar faces. Viewers can even see a clip from the Bay County Fair in 1966. To check out these...
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
WJHG-TV
Fall Festival Held by the Council on Aging
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to discuss an important festival for a good cause. Lydia Vickery, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Council on Aging and Anderson Edwards, a board member for the council, told us all about an event that could help raise money to feed their senior adults along with the community as a whole.
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
WJHG-TV
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
Prices at the pump rise after Florida’s gas tax holiday ends
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you needed gas Tuesday, you might have noticed gas prices have increased by 25 cents. At the end of October, regular gas prices averaged $3.29 in Florida. According to AAA Florida, gas prices are still low compared to last year. In May of 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a […]
WJHG-TV
Adopt a Pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a dog who just loved the attention. “Bear”, who is very charming, is available for adoption. While at the studio, Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season.
WJHG-TV
Upcoming Freeport Bayfest 2022
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City OF Freeport may be small, but it’s growing... and fast. If you would like to see how fast, November 5th is the perfect time; the city is hosting its annual Freeport Bayfest. The event will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m....
WJHG-TV
Bay at Northview is our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week is Bay’s trip to Northview Friday. Bay head coach Jeremy Brown and his Tornadoes heading west with an 8-1 record and as the champs of 2S-District-2. Northview is 9-0 and the at this point, the number one seed in the 9 school 1-R Region 1. So both teams have playoff berths in hand, but both with plenty to play for. The Chiefs want to maintain that top seeding, and Bay can improve it’s overall seeding in the region and guarantee themselves more than just one home playoff game. So there’s no thinking about resting some starters, says coach Brown. He simply doesn’t have that kind of depth, and more to the point he says “You know I don’t know if I want to fight that battle as a coach, trying to tell them they couldn’t play anyway. Because they’re going to do everything they can to try and get out there. I’ve probably got some guys that would probably put a tinted visor on and somebody else’s jersey, just to try and get on the field. Because they love playing and they want to play. And I think when you’ve lost, you know what I mean, the last few years the way they have, they want to go out there and be a part of the solution. And be a part of winning. Which is a great problem to have as a coach, you have guys, they don’t want to rest.”
WJHG-TV
Muscle car fundraiser benefiting Project 25
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Start your engine and race over to Kartona for a fundraiser benefiting Project 25. Project 25′s purpose is to help the less fortunate families of our area provide gifts for their children at Christmastime. On Sunday, November 6th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jailyn Williams is a senior at Wewahitchka High School and is also enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. She is grateful for her teachers at Wewahitchka. “I love the staff at Wewa because they’re really supportive and want you to succeed,” Williams said. Jailyn...
WJHG-TV
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Senior has been crowned the Future Farmers of America National Champion for Specialty Crop Production. Amber Leabo is a student at Deane Bozeman School, but she is also a national champ. She received her title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday in front of more than 68,000 people.
Griff Griffitts says goodbye to the Bay County Commission
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After serving over six years on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts attended his last meeting Tuesday. In August, Griffitts was elected to represent District 6 in the state legislature. He said when he was first elected, he never could have imagined dealing with a Category 5 hurricane, a pandemic, […]
