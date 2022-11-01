Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds sneaking in from the east. They’re low-level clouds, and thick enough to block out the sunrise for some as they drift westerly across the Panhandle. The good news is they’ll lift out rather quickly after 9am and we’ll see abundant sunshine returning heading into the afternoon.
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising by for some early on. The day will turn generally sunny once again. Temperatures outside are quite pleasant. It’s cool in the low 60s on the...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level clouds sneaking into our skies from the west today. They may filter out some sun at times. But in general, we’ll have a mainly sunny day ahead.
WJHG-TV
Is the Hathaway Bridge too dark at Night? Officials update plan to fix lighting
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Imagine driving over a 20-year-old bridge in the dark with several lights that are out. That’s what it’s like at night on the Hathaway bridge. That bridge has 54 lights but not all of them work, and that’s causing issues for some people who drive across it.
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
WJHG-TV
Florida Ironman expected to bring in millions of dollars for the economy
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the ultimate endurance test covering 140 miles in water, on the bike and on foot. Competitors from all over the world are in Panama City Beach this weekend for “Ironman Florida.”. It’s expected to bring millions of dollars into the local...
WJHG-TV
Griff Griffitts speaks at final commission meeting before transitioning into new role
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts participated in his last commission meeting after serving District 5 since 2016. He will be taking over as State Representative for District 6 after winning the race in August. Griffitts said being a county commissioner has been a great learning...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that feature everything from high-class events to unexpected injuries and hopefully some familiar faces. Viewers can even see a clip from the Bay County Fair in 1966. To check out these...
WJHG-TV
State funds help bring new business to Holmes County
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building a strong economy starts with sturdy infrastructure. It’s not an easy or cheap task, especially for some of our more rural communities, but it’s one Governor Ron DeSantis is working to support. Last week, he announced $5 million in funding will be going towards infrastructure improvement projects in the panhandle.
WJHG-TV
Adopt a Pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a dog who just loved the attention. “Bear”, who is very charming, is available for adoption. While at the studio, Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season.
WJHG-TV
Salvation Army helps combat thrift demand in Panama City with new store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is opening a second thrift store location in Panama City. Apparently, there is a high thrift demand in our area. The new store will be located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd street. The charity’s other location is on 15th...
WJHG-TV
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Senior has been crowned the Future Farmers of America National Champion for Specialty Crop Production. Amber Leabo is a student at Deane Bozeman School, but she is also a national champ. She received her title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday in front of more than 68,000 people.
WJHG-TV
Walton Correctional Institution still looking for new hires after pay increase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many employers nationwide are still struggling to find workers, including the Walton Correctional Facility. Staff shortages are still an issue in correctional facilities across the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there is a shortage of correctional staff nationwide. The bureau predicts the number of correctional officers will decrease 42% by 2031, despite the constant demand for staff in that field.
WJHG-TV
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
WJHG-TV
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
WJHG-TV
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools announced on Monday that nine schools in the community had been named Schools of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year by the Florida Department of Education. The Schools of Excellence program was established in 2017 by the Florida Legislature. The Schools of Excellence...
WJHG-TV
Wear it Wednesday styled by Plum Delightful
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Plum Delightful showed us how to style those brightly colored fall fits you’ve been eyeing. Ashley McDaniel, owner of Plum Delightful, says this season is all about mixing up different textures and styles. With everything from silky...
WJHG-TV
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jailyn Williams is a senior at Wewahitchka High School and is also enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. She is grateful for her teachers at Wewahitchka. “I love the staff at Wewa because they’re really supportive and want you to succeed,” Williams said. Jailyn...
Comments / 0