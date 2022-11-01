HALE – Beginning with one of Michigan’s chillier days, the Hale Color Run turned out to be a huge success! With 91 runners leaving the event covered in color and smiling faces, the community was able to raise over $5,514 for our teachers to put towards their classrooms and monthly recognitions! Thank you to our Hale Fire Department, Iosco County Fairground board, Township department, Rose City Office, Hale NHS kids, Hale Cross Country, dunkees, parent volunteers, I Want that Kettle Corn, Fresh Kitchen, and Hale staff. This event could not have been possible without everyone!

