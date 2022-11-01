Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMT
Battle Creek to celebrate Day of the Dead
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Tuesday marks another day of celebration for Dia de Los Muertos. Day of the dead is a tradition where families remember the departed and share memories of loved ones who’ve passed with friends and family. The City of Battle Creek is expected to celebrate...
WWMT
11 children find forever homes during Kalamazoo County's annual Adoption Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Eight families left the Kalamazoo County courthouse Thursday with new family members and bigger celebrations for life's big moments. The county circuit court celebrated its 20th annual Adoption Day alongside judges, court staff, and social workers, county officials said. Celebration: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout...
WWMTCw
Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
go955.com
“Morton Manor” the winner of Portage’s Most Tricked Out Halloween home decorating contest
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Portage has declared the winner of their first annual Most Tricked Out Halloween home decorating contest. City Manager Pat McGinnis says of the eight entries, the top prize goes to a home on Iowa Avenue. It was called the “Morton Manor,” created by the Morton family.
Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
WWMT
Cascade Township breaks ground on $10.9M fire station
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township broke ground on a $10.9 million dollar Fire Station 1 that will closely triple the square footage of its former facility and enhance features of firefighters, according to a township representative. “Today has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be happier...
WWMT
Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
WWMT
Schedule released for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Mark your calendars! The line-up for next year’s Tulip Time festival in Holland has been released. The festival is set to take place at a new location at Beechwood Church in Park Township, where more than 50,000 tulips on three raised displays will bring the flowers up to eye-level.
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
WWMT
Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”
This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
How Battle Creek is tackling the childcare crisis
A Battle Creek childcare center is able to provide free services to low-income families through a number of community partners putting their heads together to try to solve the childcare crisis.
