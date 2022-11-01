Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez leads Joe Kent in fundraising for Third Congressional District

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Gluesenkamp Perez holds rally amid tight race for Washington’s third district
With one week until the election on Nov. 8, all eyes are on the hotly- contested race in Washington's third congressional district. With the race tightening, Democrat and small business owner Marie Gluesenkamp Perez brought in the state's lieutenant governor for an added boost ahead of the election.
KOMO News
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Vote for Sue Marshall and Clark County
Sue Marshall is the best choice for Clark County Council District 5. Sue has been working hard managing her family farm and earnestly serving the citizens of rural Clark County for almost a decade — supporting and promoting local family farms, engaging others to join her in working on water quality and land use issues and bringing a balanced approach to those issues in a way that serves the public and enhances our quality of life.
‘It’s time to change the narrative’: Washington Sheriffs call out state legislators ahead of midterm election
Sheriffs say because of sweeping police reform bills their jobs have become harder and has put public safety at risk.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Greg Kimsey is our only choice for county auditor
Greg Kimsey has served as Clark County County auditor for several years with integrity and honesty. Brett Simpson, on the other hand, is neck deep in the fringe, far-right group that infiltrated and now wields far too much power, division and infighting within the Clark County Republican Party. We see his campaign steeped in slander and defamation and not any qualification of his to hold the office.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Sharon Wylie is not the ideal candidate
A state representative is a politician who serves in a state legislative branch. These politicians represent local cities or counties, and help to form state laws that benefit constituents. Sharon Wylie is seeking her seventh term. How has she done so far? She self-proclaims being the “leader who listens,” yet...
WWEEK
Presence of Constitution and Libertarian Party Candidates in Oregon Governor’s Race Could Prove Significant
Voters filling out their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will not be surprised to see the name of Betsy Johnson, the well-financed, non-affiliated candidate for governor whose presence in the race has created unusual dynamics. But what is nearly as unusual as Johnson’s role as an unaffiliated contender...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm
With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
KXLY
#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
opb.org
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Please join me in voting for Duncan Camacho
Duncan Camacho has dedicated his life to helping people. He has served the public in many capacities and is currently a local ICU nurse. I have gotten to know Duncan, and he has a genuine heart for this community and a commitment to making the 18th Legislative District an even better place to live and thrive. His background in health care would be a huge advantage to the citizens of our district as he advocates for us in Olympia. Please join me in voting for Duncan Camacho.
Portland used taxpayer money to mislead voters on charter ballot measure, complaint alleges
Opponents of a ballot measure to radically reshape Portland’s form of government and election system are accusing city officials of deliberately misleading voters about crucial details of the contentious proposal — on the taxpayers’ dime. Members of the Partnership for Common Sense Government filed a complaint with...
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
KOMO News
Key races to watch in Washington state's 2022 general election
WASHINGTON — Election Day is Nov. 8 and ballots were sent to voters' mailboxes on Oct. 21. As voters prepare to cast their ballots this November, here are some of the key races and initiatives in Washington state. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) U.S. Sen....
