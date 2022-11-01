ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Local school students hear inspirational message from Olympic softball player

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Bishop Heelan got a visit from a very successful athlete Wednesday. Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in softball, Leah Amico, shared a glimpse of her exprience competing in three different Olympic games and two world championships for the US over 12 years while also overcoming setbacks in her personal and professional lives.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

INTERVIEW: Gov. Pete Ricketts on biggest accomplishments, regrets, and what's next

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — On October 27th during a stop in South Sioux City for the state tourism awards, Siouxland News Anchor Katie Copple sat down with Governor Pete Ricketts to discuss his final days in office, his favorite memories from his 8 years in Lincoln, his biggest regrets looking back, and what is next after his time leading the state comes to an end. Here's their conversation:
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - KL Beef Co.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kyle Lammers has always worked with cattle and now he is hoping his herd will provide a farming future for his children. Lammers lost his arm in a farming accident in 1998. "I was never concerned of not being able to do anything, I was more...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
thecitymenus.com

Groundbreaking of West Point Village Redevelopment

Pennrose, West Point Housing Authority (WPHA), Collaborative Housing Solutions, City of West Point, and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of West Point Village Phase I, the first phase in the redevelopment of WPHA’s public housing portfolio. The new mixed-income community will deliver 72 family apartments, a community garden, robust supportive services, and is expected to spur continued investment in the 10th Street Corridor.
WEST POINT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
MADISON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk City Council announces Benjamin Avenue Project update

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Wednesday, November 9 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - SCCSD Career Fair

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Abby Cortez sat down with Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Sioux City Community School District Career Fair. The career fair will be held at North Middle School on Tuesday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The School...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Body recovered from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
SIOUX CITY, IA

