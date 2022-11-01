Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO