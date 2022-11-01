Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
siouxlandnews.com
Local school students hear inspirational message from Olympic softball player
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Bishop Heelan got a visit from a very successful athlete Wednesday. Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in softball, Leah Amico, shared a glimpse of her exprience competing in three different Olympic games and two world championships for the US over 12 years while also overcoming setbacks in her personal and professional lives.
siouxlandnews.com
INTERVIEW: Gov. Pete Ricketts on biggest accomplishments, regrets, and what's next
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — On October 27th during a stop in South Sioux City for the state tourism awards, Siouxland News Anchor Katie Copple sat down with Governor Pete Ricketts to discuss his final days in office, his favorite memories from his 8 years in Lincoln, his biggest regrets looking back, and what is next after his time leading the state comes to an end. Here's their conversation:
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - KL Beef Co.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kyle Lammers has always worked with cattle and now he is hoping his herd will provide a farming future for his children. Lammers lost his arm in a farming accident in 1998. "I was never concerned of not being able to do anything, I was more...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More
Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa's Auditor launching program to bring new accountants to the state's workforce
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa's top accountant is looking to spark an interest in the job from young people. While visiting Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announced his office will now hire accountants who have two-year Associates Degrees in the field. This...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
thecitymenus.com
Groundbreaking of West Point Village Redevelopment
Pennrose, West Point Housing Authority (WPHA), Collaborative Housing Solutions, City of West Point, and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of West Point Village Phase I, the first phase in the redevelopment of WPHA’s public housing portfolio. The new mixed-income community will deliver 72 family apartments, a community garden, robust supportive services, and is expected to spur continued investment in the 10th Street Corridor.
News Channel Nebraska
CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Musketeers raise $100k for UnityPoint Heath St. Luke's during Pink in the Rink
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are making a huge donation to the oncology services at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's. The Musketeers' "Pink in the Rink" fundraiser this year smashed past records this year netting $100,000. Even an auction of game-worn jerseys set a new record with the last jersey selling for more than $21,000.
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk City Council announces Benjamin Avenue Project update
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Wednesday, November 9 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer...
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, stopped in Sioux City. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 in Downtown Sioux City,...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - SCCSD Career Fair
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Abby Cortez sat down with Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Sioux City Community School District Career Fair. The career fair will be held at North Middle School on Tuesday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The School...
Missing Cedar County man found, authorities say
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Rich Pedersen has been found.
siouxlandnews.com
Body recovered from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
