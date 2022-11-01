ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

wjhl.com

Ballad holds ribbon cutting for Post Covid Care Center

As covid numbers continue to fluctuate two years into the pandemic- people are still dealing with lingering effects from the virus. Ballad holds ribbon cutting for Post Covid Care Center. As covid numbers continue to fluctuate two years into the pandemic- people are still dealing with lingering effects from the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd …. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport,...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting

PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting. PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following …. PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting. Science Hill’s Moon named Week Eleven Player of the …. Science Hill's Moon named Week Eleven Player of the Week. Murder charge for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Farmhouse in the Valley

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Farmhouse in the Valley in Rogersville to learn about this historical home, the holiday decorations, and the many events coming up including open houses and cooking classes. For more information please visit Farmhouse in the Valley on Facebook.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Science Hill's Moon named Week Eleven Player of the Week

Science Hill’s Moon named Week Eleven Player of the …. Science Hill's Moon named Week Eleven Player of the Week. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, …. A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Science Hill Band Jam hopes to attract future musicians

Science Hill Band Jam hopes to attract future musicians. Science Hill Band Jam hopes to attract future musicians. King University and local church hosting free health …. King University in partnership with Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting a free health fair on Nov. 5. Christmas Connection returns...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Man arrested after motorcycle chase through 2 counties, police report

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Carter County deputies were pursuing a motorcycle Saturday morning when it entered Washington County. Man arrested after motorcycle chase through 2 counties, …. A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Carter County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Holiday Shop & Hop in downtown Kingsport

(WJHL) Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about the Holiday Shop and Hop coming up Thursday, November 3rd in downtown Kingsport. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Massachusetts AG hopeful weathered traumatic family history

BOSTON (AP) — Well before she launched her campaign for the top law enforcement post in Massachusetts, Andrea Campbell carried with her the weight of a life haunted by the specter of crime and the criminal justice system. When she was just a child, Campbell’s father was sent to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wjhl.com

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin...
UTAH STATE
wjhl.com

Tickets to Broadway Shows at the ETSU Martin Center

(WJHL) Jennifer Clements, Martin Center Executive Director, tells us about the upcoming Broadway shows and how the community can purchase individual tickets. For more information on ETSU Martin Center’s 2023 Broadway Season visit www.ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the box office at 423-439-2787.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Veterans’ Day Concert by Symphony of the Mountains

(WJHL) Scott Eddlemon, Executive Director of Symphony of the Mountains tells us about their upcoming concert “Honoring Our Veterans” to be held November 11th at the Farmers Market in Kingsport. For more information visit www.SymphonyoftheMountains.org.
KINGSPORT, TN

