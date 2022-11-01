ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. you will be required to surrender possessions of the premises to the owner of the property,” read an excerpt from dozens of different eviction notices taped to the doors of Yard Birds Wednesday morning.
CHEHALIS, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County’s ‘Poop Smart’ project offers grants for septic systems

A county environmental partnership, “Poop Smart Clark,” is offering grants up to $20,000 to fix failing septic systems for low to moderate income households near the East Fork Lewis River. “Septic system repairs can be costly, and failing septic systems can cause major environmental and health problems,” a...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Pop Blocks Development Restarts on Sandy Boulevard, Minus 33 Affordable Apartments

If Portland needs one thing right now, it’s affordable housing. Last month, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out a five-point plan to house the homeless and get tents off the city’s sidewalks. The most ambitious plank is to build 20,000 subsidized units in 10 years. Most of that must be done by private developers, Wheeler says, because all those units will cost $9.8 billion, and the city can’t afford it.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

County council seeks developmental disabilities advisory board members

The Clark County Council is seeking to fill six seats on its volunteer developmental disabilities advisory board. The council is specifically looking for community members with expertise in or experience with people with intellectual or developmental disabilities to serve on the 10-member board, a news release stated. The board makes...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Vote for Sue Marshall and Clark County

Sue Marshall is the best choice for Clark County Council District 5. Sue has been working hard managing her family farm and earnestly serving the citizens of rural Clark County for almost a decade — supporting and promoting local family farms, engaging others to join her in working on water quality and land use issues and bringing a balanced approach to those issues in a way that serves the public and enhances our quality of life.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Battle Ground announces closure of Southeast Grace Avenue

Southeast Grace Avenue will be closed starting on Nov. 1 between Southeast 35th Street and Eaton Boulevard. The closure is anticipated to last three to four weeks, according to the City of Battle Ground. The area will be closed for thru-traffic, but access will remain open for residents and delivery and service providers in the impacted area.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Sharon Wylie is not the ideal candidate

A state representative is a politician who serves in a state legislative branch. These politicians represent local cities or counties, and help to form state laws that benefit constituents. Sharon Wylie is seeking her seventh term. How has she done so far? She self-proclaims being the “leader who listens,” yet...
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?

We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

Why the wave of voting reform measures in the Northwest?

It’s a Tuesday night and there’s a small party going on in a back room of the Pike Place Market. Take a left at the pig statue, go up some stairs, through a hallway and you’ll find yourself in a little library full of more than a dozen people eating pizza.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy