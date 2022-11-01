ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center sweeps West Liberty in 3A quarterfinals

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-seeded Sioux Center defeated fifth-seeded West Liberty in the 3A volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "[It was great] starting off and getting that lead," said Sioux Center senior Willow Bleeker. "We play so much better when we're relaxed and so having that lead, we were able to play relaxed and do what we do best."
New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters

The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
ESPN's FPI reveals who will win between Iowa and Purdue in Week 10

Iowa and Purdue are going to be meeting on the gridiron in Week 10. It will be a Charlie Jones reunion on Saturday. Jones has been on fire since leaving the Iowa program via the transfer portal. He leads all Purdue wideouts with 840 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. Purdue is 5-3 through eight games.
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Two New Stores are Coming Soon to Coral Ridge Mall

Get ready to do a little shopping! Some new stores will be opening in the near future at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. One of the stores listed under "Coming Soon" on the Coral Ridge Mall website is the clothing retailer. . The chain's slogan is "Affordable. Fashion. Everyday." and...
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home

Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
108 Students Open Enrolled Out of the District

Waterloo Schools have seen more than 100 students open enroll out of the district, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Enrollment is sitting at 10,006 students, down 108 students from last year. Superintendent Jared Smith is happy to have stayed above the 10,000 student mark. He blames relaxed open enrollment rules. 114 students open enrolled out of the district. Smith says had they been able to keep those kids their enrollment would have stayed the same. Smith admits it is up to him to figure out how to keep kids from enrolling out of the school district in the future.
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident

An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
