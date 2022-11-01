Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover rescinds claim to Native American ancestry
UC Berkeley associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who often worked with students in the campus Indigenous Community Learning Garden, released a statement Oct. 20 on her personal website revealing that she has no documentation verifying Native American ancestry. Hoover, who is currently the chair for the Division of Society & Environment...
48hills.org
Good Taste: The ‘progressive’ restaurant India shares with the Bay Area
This is Good Taste, a weekly peek at peak Bay Area food experiences. Today, we accept an invitation to revisit ROOH, a self-titled “Progressive Indian” restaurant born in New Delhi that expanded to San Francisco in February 2017 and Palo Alto in January 2020. ROOH San Francisco has...
KTVU FOX 2
These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
SF educators fill Franklin Street to protest payroll debacle (ONGOING UPDATES)
Traffic was halted on Franklin Street as well over 200 educators across some 20 school sites filled the street in front of the school district headquarters at 3 p.m. to protest the Empower pay crisis. Chants quickly overpowered the music. “What do we want?” shouted Evelyn Sanchez, a teacher at...
sfstandard.com
More California Kids Are Opting for Alternatives to Traditional Education—Just Ask SF’s Independence High
Toward the end of the last school year—the first fully in-person return to campus since the pandemic started—something unusual for an alternative public high school in San Francisco started happening. For the first time, students signed up to attend Independence High School—a small school centered on independent study—in...
KTVU FOX 2
Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. A letter sent out to students and parents on Tuesday from one of the teachers, said: "We love...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
Covid-19 Tracker: It’s the politics, stupid
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Recorded infections and positivity rates are falling, while hospitalizations remain mostly flat. Wastewater monitoring has also shown the virus ebbing and R Number models are mostly down. One of the clearest lessons of the covid crisis...
KTVU FOX 2
Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
Jessica Recinos: Dancing is a way to reconnect with my culture
When Jessice Maria Recinos first stepped off the plane in El Salvador in June of this year, she was nervous. The visit represented a return to her roots, to the land her grandfather left 50 years ago. But insecurity haunted her, not only because of her family’s warnings of the...
marinmommies.com
Visit a Museum for Free in November
Did you know you can visit most of the Bay Area's major museums and cultural attractions for free day every month? Just about all museums have one day a month set aside as a free day. They all aren't on the same day, too, so if you plan it right you can take in several museum outings without having to pay a thing.
kalw.org
Bayview welcomes Lucky supermarket to the neighborhood
The Bayview neighborhood has been classified a food desert by the US Department of Agriculture. In the last decade, two grocery stores and a Walgreens have closed. But last week, the neighborhood welcomed the Lucky Bayview grocery store. In Bayview Plaza on Third Street, Lucky groceries had its grand opening...
SF housing project fight may go statewide
A battle over a 27-story high-rise residential project in downtown San Francisco could become a statewide political issue.
California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why
Dungeness crab has long been a holiday staple in the Bay Area. But not this year—at least not for Thanksgiving. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed back the commercial fishing season for the crabs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Initially set to begin on November 15, the season will now be delayed until at least December 1. The move comes as an attempt to keep an increased number of whales in the area safe. “Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters, and allowing the use of crab traps would...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area
An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
From harsh to helpful: Here’s how S.F. families talk about homelessness
Most people agree that homelessness is one of the biggest challenges facing San Francisco. But when discussions steer into the causes or solutions, answers begin to fray, opinions harden and conversations can go awry, leaving all sides feeling helpless about any solution. How we think and speak about homelessness often stems from our experiences and personal beliefs, including those passed down from parents. So, this month The Examiner asked readers:...
7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
