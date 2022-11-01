ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Judge Tosses Mark Meadows’ Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Subpoenas

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025d8D_0itt1pcu00

A federal judge dismissed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ lawsuit on Monday that sought to block two subpoenas issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said the Constitution’s speech or debate clause covered the subpoenas and shielded lawmakers from civil suits linked to their legislative work.

“Without a doubt, the Select Committee’s investigation of the January 6th attack is legitimately tied to Congress’s legislative functions,” Nicholas wrote in a 27-page opinion . “The record makes clear that the challenged subpoenas are protected legislative acts.”

Meadows is likely to appeal the ruling, but the yearlong legal battle may be coming to a close anyways with the midterm elections next week. The House panel, which has spent more than a year probing the origins and aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, is likely to dissolve later this year if Republicans gain control of the chamber.

Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House select committee in December, saying at the time lawmakers had issued “two overly broad and unduly burdensome” subpoenas. Lawmakers on the panel sought to compel Meadows — a key ally of former President Donald Trump and an organizer of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential race — to sit for a deposition.

Meadows was with Trump in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Trump supporters, incited the president’s speech earlier in the day, attacked the Capitol in an effort to thwart the certification of the Electoral College vote that Joe Biden had won.

Pelosi and the Jan. 6 committee also sought to obtain more than 1,000 documents Meadows withheld amid claims of executive privilege. Meadows had turned over about 2,300 texts early in the investigation.

The committee ultimately recommended Meadows be charged with contempt of Congress . The Justice Department in June declined to do so .

Nichols said in his ruling that several issues related to Meadows and his compliance with the subpoena remain, including if a senior aide to a former president can be compelled to testify before Congress.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 81

Joyously
2d ago

It should not matter what title one holds while committing a crime. Meadows and Trump's entire mob should be held to the same standards as every other citizen.

Reply(2)
85
MAGA HATER
2d ago

The time has come for all of traitor trump’s minions to answer for the crimes they have committed in their attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.

Reply(12)
75
Linda Rojo
2d ago

how come all these elected officials. run,hide, and block supenas?if they didn't have anything to hide? they can say all, they want, at rallies, and on fox, but actions, speak louder, than words.

Reply
44
Related
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase

Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

187K+
Followers
11K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy