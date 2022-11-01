ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake Jokes About Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Lack Of Protection’ As Paul Pelosi Recovers In ICU

By Andre Ellington
 2 days ago

Kari Lake , the GOP nominee for Arizona governor, joked that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s house “doesn’t have a lot of protection” as her husband, Paul Pelosi, remained in intensive care after a violent home invasion and brutal attack .

Lake’s distasteful remarks at an Arizona campaign stop Monday on her “Ask Me Anything” tour brought laughs from the crowd and the moderator.

“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” the candidate, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said of Democrats.

She added: “Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

An intruder broke into the Pelosis’ home in San Francisco early Friday morning. He first confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi while screaming, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” then used a hammer to assault him, HuffPost reported.

Paul Pelosi sustained a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. David DePage, 42, was charged Monday in the break-in and assault.

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was in Washington, D.C., protected by her security detail, when the attack took place.

According to a federal complaint filed in court, DePape told authorities that he planned to kidnap the 82-year-old House speaker and “break her kneecaps” to show Congress the consequences to their actions, CBS News and The Associated Press reported Monday.

As HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney and Matt Shuham reported on Friday , blogs that appear to have been written by DePape included posts about LSD and right-wing conspiracy theories, including QAnon references. One post mentioned “Pedophile normalization,” while another referenced an unfounded conspiracy theory involving the furniture website Wayfair and child trafficking.

DePape is facing a litany of charges, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges of threatening or injuring the family member of a federal official, AP reported .

Pelosi underwent surgery on Friday and is expected to recover. He is currently in an intensive care unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

“Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” Pelosi said in a statement . “Our family thanks everyone for their kindness.”

Lake’s disturbing comments follow an unsettling trend of right-wing politicians and political pundits using Pelosi’s attack to make jokes and spew false rhetoric toward Democrats as midterms inch closer.

On Monday, Donald J. Trump Jr. mocked the brutal attack by sharing a meme on Instagram showing a pair of underwear with a hammer laid across them. In the now-deleted photo, Trump Jr. wrote in the caption: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

Trump Jr. continued his distasteful comments on Twitter by insulting Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

“The internet remains undefeated,” he wrote, as he responded to the alleged creator of the meme. “Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 7

Chaines
2d ago

Give me a break! First of all, Lake wasn't making a joke, she was making an observation. Secondly, nothing was ever renounced by the left when Scalise was shot, Kavanagh was almost assassinated, Zeldin was attacked on stage campaigning or when Zeldins twins were studying at home and a shooting happened 30 feet from them. Not to mention, when Rand Paul was attacked by his neighbor and suffered 6 broken ribs and almost died, Christine Pelosi tweeted, "the neighbor was right." In addition, MSNBCs news anchors gushed that Pauls attack was their favorite story. This Depape was mentally ill! He was more liberal than anything else and perhaps, it was Nancys policies that he was upset with.

Reply(5)
2
