Tucson, AZ

Nationwide Report

3 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident late Tuesday. According to the authorities, Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High. Police responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, just west of the high school. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, one of the victims was taken to the hospital.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Benson man killed in crash on Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Benson Tuesday, Nov. 1. Arizona DPS said 35-year-old Seth Michael Petersen, of Benson, died at the scene. DPS said Petersen was driving east on I-10 when his vehicle crossed the median, rolled...
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police arrest two after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested two men after a fight and shooting that left another man injured early Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police responded to the area of North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street at about 1:15 a.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot trauma. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana High student was arrested early Tuesday, Nov. 1, after allegedly making “concerning comments about weapons” on campus the day before. The Marana Police Department said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with one count of disrupting an...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County man found dead following crash at Oracle, Magee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Oro Valley late Monday, Oct. 31. The Oro Valley Police Department said Robert Krudup’s vehicle ran a stop light and crashed into a pole at Oracle and Magee. The 86-year-old Krudup...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
TUCSON, AZ

