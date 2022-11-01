Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Harrison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash near Golf Links and Harrison in Tucson late Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a motorcycle and pick-up truck at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 6th Street and Valencia Road. A woman was injured after being hit by a car. After the paramedics arrived, the woman was examined and was taken to the hospital.
3 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident late Tuesday. According to the authorities, Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High. Police responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, just west of the high school. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, one of the victims was taken to the hospital.
KOLD-TV
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
KOLD-TV
Benson man killed in crash on Interstate 10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Benson Tuesday, Nov. 1. Arizona DPS said 35-year-old Seth Michael Petersen, of Benson, died at the scene. DPS said Petersen was driving east on I-10 when his vehicle crossed the median, rolled...
At least 1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday evening that killed at least one person. The accident occurred near Magee and North Oracle. The officials pronounced a person dead at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
Police track down suspect involved in shooting at Benson Highway, Sixth Avenue
The Tucson Police Department has tracked down a suspect who they believe is responsible for the death of 22-year-old Marcos Nino.
TPD: High speed factors into death at Old Nogales and Valencia
Tucson Police say speed was a factor in a wreck that killed two young people on at South Nogales Highway and Valencia.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Benson (Benson, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 near Benson. A vehicle was heading eastbound on the interstate when it crossed the median. It rolled into the westbound lanes and broke apart. The driver was ejected from the car.
Two arrested in Wednesday shooting near 9th Street, Fourth Avenue
Tucson police say the shooting happened near 9th Street and Fourth Avenue. A man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Migrant flown to Tucson hospital after rattlesnake bite
Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran citizen who called 911 while suffering from a rattlesnake bite.
KOLD-TV
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from...
Vehicle rollover leads to one death at I-10 near Benson
One vehicle crossed from the eastbound side of the highway then rolled over to the other side, says DPS.
KOLD-TV
Police arrest two after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested two men after a fight and shooting that left another man injured early Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police responded to the area of North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street at about 1:15 a.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot trauma. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KOLD-TV
Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana High student was arrested early Tuesday, Nov. 1, after allegedly making “concerning comments about weapons” on campus the day before. The Marana Police Department said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with one count of disrupting an...
Arizona DPS detectives make Tucson arrests, seize drugs and weapons
Detectives from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang Taskforce made a large weapons and drug seizure during a warrant search at a Tucson property on Saturday, Oct. 29.
KOLD-TV
Pima County man found dead following crash at Oracle, Magee
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Oro Valley late Monday, Oct. 31. The Oro Valley Police Department said Robert Krudup’s vehicle ran a stop light and crashed into a pole at Oracle and Magee. The 86-year-old Krudup...
2 People Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred near Valencia and Old Nogales Highway. The officials reported that it was a single-vehicle collision.
KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
