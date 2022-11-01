Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Man detained on suspicion of hitting woman on Lyons
A man was detained Wednesday morning on suspicion of battering a woman on Lyons Avenue and Apple Street in Newhall, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was being detained as of 11:45 a.m., and deputies were still looking for the victim who’d apparently fled the scene.
signalscv.com
Valencia, Saugus bands bring home honors from Simi competition
Marching bands from Saugus and Valencia high schools brought home top honors in their respective divisions Saturday night at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular at Simi Valley High School. Saugus swept its division, taking first place in band, auxiliary and percussion in Division...
West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected
West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."
foxla.com
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
Person killed on 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles
An investigation is underway after a person was killed on the 10 Freeway in the Pico Union neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around around 12:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Hoover Street overpass. Video showed a sedan that had come to a stop on […]
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility
Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
Over 200 cats, dogs seized from California rescue, including 6 dead animals
LITTLEROCK, Calif. — Over 200 cats and dogs were removed from a California animal rescue on Oct. 26, including six deceased animals. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), a search warrant was served to an animal rescue in Littlerock, California last week that led to the seizure of 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals.
KTLA.com
Car crashes into parking garage in Pasadena
Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena. Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the...
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in double killing in Palmdale parking lot
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with...
foxla.com
200+ animals, 6 dead, seized from LA County rescue facility
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Hundreds of animals were seized from a rescue facility in Littlerock in northern Los Angeles County last week after the facility was found to now have to not be in compliance with state and county animal care laws. More than 200 animals — 195 cats and...
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
