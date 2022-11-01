ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

Man detained on suspicion of hitting woman on Lyons

A man was detained Wednesday morning on suspicion of battering a woman on Lyons Avenue and Apple Street in Newhall, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was being detained as of 11:45 a.m., and deputies were still looking for the victim who’d apparently fled the scene.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Valencia, Saugus bands bring home honors from Simi competition

Marching bands from Saugus and Valencia high schools brought home top honors in their respective divisions Saturday night at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular at Simi Valley High School. Saugus swept its division, taking first place in band, auxiliary and percussion in Division...
SAUGUS, MA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Person killed on 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles

An investigation is underway after a person was killed on the 10 Freeway in the Pico Union neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around around 12:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Hoover Street overpass. Video showed a sedan that had come to a stop on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition

A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility

Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Over 200 cats, dogs seized from California rescue, including 6 dead animals

LITTLEROCK, Calif. — Over 200 cats and dogs were removed from a California animal rescue on Oct. 26, including six deceased animals. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), a search warrant was served to an animal rescue in Littlerock, California last week that led to the seizure of 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals.
LITTLEROCK, CA
KTLA.com

Car crashes into parking garage in Pasadena

Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena. Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the...
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged in double killing in Palmdale parking lot

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway

Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
POMONA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA

