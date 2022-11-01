Read full article on original website
Related
viatravelers.com
12 Best Places to See the Northern Lights in Alaska
Is watching the northern lights in Alaska part of your next vacation to-do list? If yes, what are the best sites to see this northern phenomenon? Read on to find out. Alaska is home to the beautiful wilderness that comes alive no matter the season. However, there are even more interesting natural phenomena that make this a fantastic place to visit. At the top of the list is the beautiful Alaska northern lights.
alaskasnewssource.com
Controversial demolition of 4th Avenue Theatre progressing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans. Demolition of the building proceeded this week according to schedule, part of a larger plan to reimagine the heart of Downtown Anchorage by Peach Holdings LLC. The erasure of the theater from the downtown skyline generates a range of emotions due to the iconic status of the building. Some feel excited about the prospect of a new building, stores, offices, and economic changes coming to the city.
seniorvoicealaska.com
Networking for Anchorage, Mat-Su area providers
Interested in learning more about businesses and agencies providing senior services in the Anchorage and Mat-Su area? Want to get the word out about your own service? The monthly Service Providers Breakfast, sponsored by Older Persons Action Group, Inc., is an opportunity for all the above. Informal, early and free, the monthly event has been meeting virtually online via Zoom, but is resuming in-person meetings on site for select months. The November meeting is Nov. 9, hosted by the Palliative Care Alaska Network. Breakfast provided. Begins at 8 a.m.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 31, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Frequent texts from political campaigns are irritating some Alaska voters. Also,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
FNSB Central Recycling Facility to reopen November 1
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Central Recycling Facility is opening back up to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, after four months of closure. The facility was initially closed on July 1 when the contract with its operator ended, and the closure...
alaskasnewssource.com
School closures, outsourcing sports, cuts to orchestra and band, immersion — ASD braces for dramatic cuts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost every program, elective or position is being considered for cuts as the Anchorage School District struggles with its budget deficit. “The challenge is every single one of these really is the reason that kids excited when they wake up in the day,” Chief Financial Officer for the district Jim Anderson said.
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
seniorvoicealaska.com
How could your community be more age-friendly?
“Age Smart – Let’s Talk,” the series of forums sponsored by AARP Alaska, Anchorage Senior Activity Center and Older Persons Action Group, returns Nov. 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free event will be in-person at the senior center, with appetizers and refreshments provided. This month’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer proclaims Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - While trick-or-treaters are still counting and trading their Halloween hauls, the city of Palmer is getting into the season of giving by acknowledging those who are giving back. At the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting, Mayor Steve Carrington signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 1 as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
seniorvoicealaska.com
Assistance paying rent, utilities in Anchorage
Have you ever found yourself, a friend, or a family member in a situation that makes it difficult to pay the rent on time? Or maybe struggling with paying a utility bill?. Life happens. And sometimes not in a good way. Dealing with the unexpected such as a decrease in work hours or loss of income, an urgent medical need, an increase in expenses, providing financial help to a loved one, emergency travel – are all part of life, and can also threaten a family’s housing stability when the unexpected makes it difficult to pay the bills.
kdll.org
Moose Pass history book selected for Alaska Book Week
From a book about the town’s history to a historic walking tour, the community of Moose Pass is getting a detailed view into its own past. And this year, readers from all over the state got a glimpse, too. The team behind the book — called People, Paths and Places: The Frontier History of Moose Pass, Alaska — was invited to participate in the 2022 Alaska Book Week, a celebration of books written and published in the state and run by the nonprofit Alaska Center for the Book.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Geneva Financial To Expand To Alaska
The lender announced the opening of a new branch in Anchorage. Geneva says that the branch is to be headed by Branch Manager Lisa Makoni. The new branch will continue to offer Geneva's product offerings such as conventional, FHA, VA and more. Geneva Financial, a direct mortgage lender operating in...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska farmers struggle with ‘two-fold kick’: high costs, low harvest
Unseasonable weather has cut Alaska’s hay harvest in half and sent the price of feed soaring, making it difficult for farmers and livestock producers who were already struggling with high fuel and fertilizer prices. State and federal experts are advising Alaska farmers to expect continued unusual weather, and they’ve scheduled workshops next month to help farmers plan for the new normal.
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage. Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.
thealaska100.com
PSLs forever: Go-to spots in Anchorage
There’s much to be thankful for this time of year in Alaska – including our favorite festively spiced hot beverage, the pumpkin spice latte. Below are four go-to spots in Anchorage where you can grab a tasty PSL with a local twist:. 1. The Kobuk: Bring home an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cold weather fire safety tips for Alaskans to remember
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With temperatures dropping around Southcentral Alaska and snow on the ground, residents are being cautioned to stay vigilant in avoiding home fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during colder months.
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
Comments / 0