Election officials report voter intimidation at polling places in Volusia and Seminole counties
Central Florida elections officials say there’s a problem with election misinformation and voter intimidation. The supervisors of elections also want people to know that their vote is secure and that they should consider voting early. At a press conference Tuesday, Volusia County supervisor Lisa Lewis said it’s all well...
Florida Elections Supervisors Concerned About Low Early Voting Turnout
Central Florida elections supervisors talk up early voting option with numbers way down from 2018.
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds
Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the COVID-19 pandemic — 193,300 Republicans and 96,900 Democrats have moved to Florida, according to L2 data. The data reveals 393,800 Florida voters who chose the pandemic-era Sunshine State as their new home state and registered to vote here. As percentages, 46% are Republicans, 23% are Democrats and 29% are independents.
Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote
MIAMI - The November elections are just days away and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote.The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.Ronald Miller faced a Florida judge asking her to dismiss all charges. The Florida resident was arrested in August, accused of voter fraud. "I opened up the door and assault rifles were looking down my head - come out - come out for what?" he said. "What did they tell you...
More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast
TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
There were signs of a Republican surge in South Florida in earlier elections. In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday — one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.
These Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist
Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
WESH 2 Investigates: 3 years after plan approved to protect Orlo Vista from flooding, no work has begun
ORLOVISTA, Fla. — Three years after Orange County leaders approved a plan to protect the Orlo Vista neighborhood from devastating floods, no construction work has actually started on the project. When Hurricane Ian hit in late September, the county had not even hired a company to do the work yet.
Ron DeSantis to hold ‘Don’t Tread on Florida Tour’ ahead of General Election
On Sunday, he offers a bit of counterprogramming to a Donald Trump event in Miami. Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the last weekend before Election Day on a “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour.” He’ll share the stage with country stars and Cabinet members, but won’t come near a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump.
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
Brightline conducts high-speed testing in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is testing out the tracks and crossings in Northern Brevard as it moves forward on the high-speed line that will connect Orlando to Miami. The first passengers are expected to travel mid-next year. “They’re going to see trains going through at slow speeds, but...
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program
Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Fact-checking the new ad attacking Democrat running for state House District 35
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new ad from the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee is attacking Rishi Bagga, the Democrat running in the state House District 35 race covering parts of Orange and Osceola counties. And the claims in the ad itself are pretty wild. "Some ideas? Just plain bad....
Gov. DeSantis condemns antisemitism after demonstrations in North and South Florida
‘Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community — it has no place in Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s is denouncing antisemitism after a weekend that saw hateful displays across the Sunshine State. The statement, sent by DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin Monday afternoon, comes after Florida Democrats...
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
