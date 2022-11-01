Read full article on original website
KCPD reaches settlement with family of man shot, killed by officers in 2019
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson has confirmed that the department has reached a settlement with the family of Terrance Bridges.
23-year-old man charged in Myana Henderson’s murder
D’Angelo L. Fisher, 23, of Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with five felonies, including first-degree murder, in the August shooting that left Myana Henderson dead.
Independence police officer shoots man during disturbance at gas station
Independence police said a man who was shot by an officer at a gas station was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.
'We just heard screaming:' Neighbors talk about deadly shooting at KCK Halloween party
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Terrified neighbors just back from trick or treating dropped to the floor of their home to avoid stray bullets when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party right next door Monday night. "I'm just glad everybody is safe. We took appropriate measures to be safe. We...
Raytown police say person of interest in custody in woman's homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a woman's death on Halloween. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to 87th Street and Ash Avenue on a report of a woman in the road who may have been hit by a vehicle.
Driver of stolen pickup truck in custody after lengthy joyride around Kansas City metro
The driver of a stolen pickup truck was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Kansas City after fleeing police and driving around the metro for about two hours. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. in the Midtown area. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City.
Kansas City man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of woman
Prosecutors charge D'Angelo Fisher of Kansas City with first-degree murder in an August shooting that killed a woman at a gas station.
Two people hurt in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City
KCPD is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Man found dead in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 KC medical researchers
CLAY COUNTY — Investigators say the 42-year-old man found dead in a car in Clay County that was allegedly involved in a murder-suicide is also believed to be the killer of two Kansas City medical researchers. On Oct. 16, Kansas City police responded to investigate the bodies of a...
Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop
A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown KCMO bus stop. The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.
Independence man convicted in connection with home invasion
A federal jury convicted Theodore Watkins Jr., of Independence, in connection with a May 2022, home invasion that injured an elderly woman.
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in the death of a man he shot with a defective beanbag round. Virgil Brewer was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Steven Myers in Sun City, 300 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.
One dead following crash at 57th, Antioch in Merriam
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.
Mom wants answers on son’s death at Jackson County jail
A local mom says her son overdosed and died during his first night in the Jackson County jail, following a misdemeanor arrest. Now she wants answers.
Priceless items stolen from outside Overland Park storage unit, victim says
Courtney Holmes said she was gone only minutes and came back to her items stolen and ransacked at the Storage Mart near 91st & Metcalf.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
One dead following shooting on Bales Drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
Missouri man who attempted to flee with officer in backseat, sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking
A Missouri man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute. Hussein Ali, 30, Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
