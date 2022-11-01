ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KMBC.com

Raytown police say person of interest in custody in woman's homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a woman's death on Halloween. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to 87th Street and Ash Avenue on a report of a woman in the road who may have been hit by a vehicle.
RAYTOWN, MO
KWCH.com

Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in the death of a man he shot with a defective beanbag round. Virgil Brewer was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Steven Myers in Sun City, 300 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.
SUN CITY, KS
KMBC.com

One dead following shooting on Bales Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KANSAS CITY, MO

