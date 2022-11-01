Read full article on original website
Forrest “Roger” Barnett
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio —Forrest “Roger” Barnett, age 71 of Tuppers Plains, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Darst home in Pomeroy, Ohio on November 1, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of Clarence Barnett and the late Georgia Barnett. Roger was a 1969 graduate of Eastern High School and a 1973 graduate from Ohio University. He retired from American Electric Power after many years of service at the Philip Sporn plant. He was a member of The Masonic Lodge 337 in Coolville, Ohio.
Barbara Ann Barr
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Barbara Ann Barr, 81, of Chillicothe, passed away at 5:11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her residence. Born August 13, 1941, in Mason, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Zelda Rollins. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Life Church of Christ in Christian Union, in Richmond Dale, Ohio.
3 locals take field in state soccer semifinals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – State soccer semifinal Friday has arrived for the Philip Barbour girls and the Fairmont Senior and Grafton boys at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Girls top seed Charleston Catholic (19-0-2) and No. 4 seed Oak Glen (21-0-2) get things rolling at 9:30...
Sandra Kay (Hughes) Kauffer
ASHTON, W.Va. — Sandra Kay (Hughes) Kauffer went to heaven October 24, 2022 in Duneden, FL. She is survived by her two sons Michael (Kelly) Kauffer, of Huntington, WV, Alan (Heather) Kauffer of Duneden, FL, two granddaughters, Zoe and Anna Kauffer. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ronnie (Elizabeth) Hughes and Terry (Annetta) Hughes of Ashton, WV.
Blue Devils end season with 1-0 loss to Bexley
LOGAN, Ohio (WV News) — A historic season comes to the end. The Gallia Academy boys soccer team’s season came to a close Wednesday evening with a 1-0 loss to the Bexley Lions in the Division II Regional Semifinals.
