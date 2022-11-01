Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
itrwrestling.com
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Approved Big Match That Vince McMahon Shot Down
The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years as fans have seen a number of different companies crossover. However, WWE rarely works with other companies which is why the wrestling world was shocked when it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing The Great Muta January 1st at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
nodq.com
Torrie Wilson shows off physique and shares a message about things she has learned
WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson posted the following on her Instagram account…. “2 Things I’ve learned. 1.) You really can’t find out just how strong you are until you fall & get back up. We all fall but we don’t all get back up. It may take a minute but never everrrr give up when you are down. The part after you get up & brush yo self off is pure MAGiC in the story of you.
wrestlinginc.com
Dwayne Johnson Is Not The Only Pro Wrestler 'Running For President'
John Cena is running for president — at least on screen in "The Independent," a new film streaming on Peacock. "The Independent" is a political thriller with Cena playing a former Olympic athlete who has launched a third-party campaign for president. However, a pair of journalists uncover a scandal in the candidate's past that could potentially derail his bid for the White House.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Opens Up About His Dynamic With The Bloodline
The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE, holding both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, held by Roman Reigns, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, held by The Usos. Other members of the faction include real-life brother to The Usos, Solo Sikoa, the Special Council to Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Over the past few months, Zayn has joined as an official member and has shown much personality on-screen, bringing out a comedic side of him all while still winning matches. In an interview with "Mirror Sports," Zayn discussed his dynamic with The Bloodline and his thoughts on The Usos.
