Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
Caltrans to Close Some I-5 Ramps for Wrong-Way Driver Prevention Upgrades
Efforts to curb wrong-way driving crashes throughout San Diego County will continue over the next two months as Caltrans crews perform nightly work revamping 33 ramps along Interstate 5, Caltrans said Wednesday. Closures will occur Thursday nights through Saturday mornings on various I-5 ramps across the county, with two to...
$700M plan to transform the San Diego River
SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
Police activity prompts closure of freeway off-ramp
The southbound Interstate 805 ramp to westbound Interstate 8 is closed Wednesday morning due to police activity, Caltrans said in a tweet.
California cities have lifted the lowriders cruising ban, why hasn't National City?
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It's been months since National City announced it would lift the ‘No Cruising Ban Ordinance’ for a one day pilot event. It was a huge accomplishment for the lowriding community, but fast forward to today and the city's ban is still in place.
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
Inclement weather shelters open Wednesday in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program went into effect Wednesday. It offers extra shelter beds to people who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets in rainy or cold conditions. More than 120 beds are available at three locations in San Diego. Living Water Church of the...
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
San Diego couple who died in Mission Beach traffic crash identified
A San Diego couple who died in a head-on crash apparently caused by a medical crisis suffered by the husband as he was driving their SUV through Mission Beach has been identified.
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
Man found dead in car stopped on Mission Valley freeway ramp
A person was found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a Mission Valley freeway connector, authorities reported Wednesday.
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
3 injured after semi collides with 9 vehicles on I-5
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m. During the course of their […]
times-advocate.com
City report says Garcia should not have used police uniform in ads
A report issued by a law firm the city hired to investigate election complaints last week found that city council candidate Joe Garcia should not have used a photo of himself in an Escondido police uniform on his campaign website or on flyers and door hangers distributed by his campaign. It says that in doing so Garcia violated Government Code section 3206.
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
CBS 8
