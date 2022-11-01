ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

WVNews

RCB 20 attack.JPG

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is another step closer to def…
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Lewis County downs Clay County, claims Sectional Title

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County made it back-to-back Class AA Region II Section 2 Championships with a straight-set victory over Clay County that featured three close sets, including a thrilling come-from-behind second set victory. The first set was close throughout with the Minutemaids doing a good job...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

2 charged with murder in Oct. 23 Fairmont, West Virginia, homicide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Fairmont residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 23 homicide of a 28-year-old from Detroit at a Short Avenue residence. Naquan Rayshard Warren, 32, and Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, are accused in the death of Sean Gardiner.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Thursday

Bridgeport Lions Club spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. $10 for dinner, including two meatballs, bread, salad, dessert. Drive-through at Bridgeport Civic Center. Enter from east or west on Main Street/U.S. 50 into Civic Center parking lot, exit from Dairy Queen extra lane. Tickets available in advance from Lions members or at the drive-through entrance. Details, Estelle Rice, 304-476-4334.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

