MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.

