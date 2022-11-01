Read full article on original website
Philip Barbour wins sectional title; Liberty tops RCB to remain in postseason
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is another step closer to defending its state title. With their 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 victory over Liberty in the Class AA Region II Section 1 Tournament Final on Wednesday at Philip Barbour, the Colts have won another sectional title.
Cee you soon: South Harrison wins twice to force Thursday final, advances to regionals
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — First, South Harrison defeated Doddridge County to clinch a spot in Saturday’s regionals. Second, the Hawks knocked off top seed Clay-Battelle.
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is another step closer to def…
Lewis County downs Clay County, claims Sectional Title
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County made it back-to-back Class AA Region II Section 2 Championships with a straight-set victory over Clay County that featured three close sets, including a thrilling come-from-behind second set victory. The first set was close throughout with the Minutemaids doing a good job...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
A deeper look at West Virginia’s failed fourth down, and what preceded it
Analytics, game plans and old-school feel all collided in Neal Brown’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the TCU four-yard line with 5:15 to play in the third quarter and trailing 28-24. Going into the game, Brown and the coaching staff believed it needed touchdowns, not...
Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
2 charged with murder in Oct. 23 Fairmont, West Virginia, homicide
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Fairmont residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 23 homicide of a 28-year-old from Detroit at a Short Avenue residence. Naquan Rayshard Warren, 32, and Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, are accused in the death of Sean Gardiner.
Retired Army lieutenant colonel, author, to give book talk in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Peter Taylor, local author and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, will present a Book Talk at 10:30 a.m. next Wednesday at the Harrison County Senior Center. Taylor is the author of two novels based on his experiences in Vietnam and another about the history...
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to commemorate Farmington mine disaster with author series event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — To mark the 54th anniversary of the Farmington Mine Disaster, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is hosting a program as part of its Author Series. Bonnie E. Stewart, author of “No. 9: The Farmington Mine Disaster,” will present Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine...
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Bridgeport Lions Club spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. $10 for dinner, including two meatballs, bread, salad, dessert. Drive-through at Bridgeport Civic Center. Enter from east or west on Main Street/U.S. 50 into Civic Center parking lot, exit from Dairy Queen extra lane. Tickets available in advance from Lions members or at the drive-through entrance. Details, Estelle Rice, 304-476-4334.
