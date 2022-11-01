Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Tyson Scores 19 as Tigers Blitz Benedict 91-45 on Wednesday
Clemson — (WLOS) Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Benedict College in an exhibition game on Wednesday. The Tigers were led by graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), scoring 19 points on six-of-eight from the floor. Clemson jumped to a 47-23 lead in the first half while shooting 51.7 percent...
WLOS.com
Five Bulldogs score in double figures as UNCA downs Milligan, 101-47, in exhibition game
Asheville — (WLOS) Five different UNC Asheville men’s basketball players scored in double figures to help fuel Asheville’s 101-47 victory over Milligan on Tuesday night at Kimmel Arena in an exhibition contest. “I thought we had a good turnout with a bunch of students coming out, which...
WLOS.com
Tales, ghostly sightings of the "Pink Lady" continue capturing the imagination of many
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to many ghost stories, most notably, one of a young woman from the roaring 20’s who met her untimely death at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For nearly a hundred years, her story remains popular among staff and guest.
WLOS.com
Volunteers plant 25 trees at Hillcrest Apartments in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An area bank and a local nonprofit are joining hands to plant trees in urban settings. TD Bank has partnered with Asheville GreenWorks to take trees to areas that need them most. On Wednesday, TD Bank and Asheville GreenWorks volunteers planted 25 trees at Hillcrest...
WLOS.com
Vacant house badly damaged in Asheville fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville fire crews responded to a fire off Florida Avenue about 7 p.m. Wednesday. A battalion chief said the house, which was behind Starbucks and Chipotle off Patton Avenue, had been boarded up for several years so there was no way to be sure it was empty when the fire broke out.
WLOS.com
Work to begin on $150,000 stormwater project in Asheville's Southside community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is getting some environmental help. Work is set to begin on a system to help with stormwater runoff in Asheville's Southside community. RiverLink received a $150,000 grant for a stormwater project near Erskine Street Apartments. The system will make it easier for...
WLOS.com
'They feel victimized twice:' Couple attacked by off-duty Hendersonville K-9 files lawsuit
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Hendersonville regarding an incident involving an off-duty K-9 in 2020. WARNING: Video contains some images that might be disturbing to some viewers:. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Kevin and Mary O'Neill allege that Sergeant Robert Cantwell, who...
WLOS.com
1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
WLOS.com
Quirky or ghostly? Tales from a historic building filled with paranormal activity and more
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Skyland Hotel in Hendersonville is a place many once described as prominent. The hotel opened on Main Street back in 1929. It was originally built to enrich the atmosphere of Downtown Hendersonville. It accommodated vacationers and artists because of its rich culture and inspiring...
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
WLOS.com
'Coats for the Cold' event to provide winter clothing for those in need; How you can help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina Rescue Ministries' annual "Coats for the Cold" event is taking place once again this year, aiming to help those in need during the winter months. The event is slated to take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Western...
WLOS.com
New signs unveiled on mountain highway to help keep both elk and drivers safe
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drive up and down Soco Mountain in Haywood County and you'll notice new signs. There are six new signs warning drivers there may be elk on or near Highway 19. The goal is to protect both the elk and drivers by preventing collisions. $3,300...
WLOS.com
Arrest made after gun discharged into an occupied vehicle on educational property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man has been charged in connection with a reported gun discharge into an occupied vehicle, on educational property. Warrants state, Asheville police arrested Johnny Westly Reynolds, 35, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in connection with an Oct. 26 shooting. According to the...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville leaders take another step to address the city's housing crisis. At Wednesday night's planning and zoning commission meeting, 231 micro-housing units were given final approval for construction. Two, new seven-story buildings with micro-unit apartments are set to be built on Aston Street. Each unit will be 200 square feet and include a bathroom and a small kitchen.
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Authorities say Upstate teen safely located
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot has been safely located. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15 year old girl. A family member reported 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot...
WLOS.com
Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
WLOS.com
Flu outbreak prompts one mountain school to temporarily close, officials urge vaccination
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County school closed for a day last week due to a flu outbreak. Shining Rock Classical Academy is taking the time to sanitize the building. The school and health leaders are taking the opportunity to recommend getting a flu shot. The Head...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars heading to Buncombe, Asheville City schools for upgrades and repairs
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During Tuesday night's meeting, Buncombe County commissioners approved a school budget amendment. Commissioners approved $31,185,440 for Asheville City and Buncombe County schools capital projects. Of that funding, the county says $10,600,440 for Asheville City Schools, of which $4,440,920 will be used to increase the existing FY22 Herring project budget to complete HVAC repairs. Buncombe County Schools will get $20,585,000.
WLOS.com
Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, running into occupied home, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash near the 1000 block of West Chapel Road around 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 29. Officials say 43-year-old...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: That musty car smell must go
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty — say, like a sweaty sock — the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air.
Comments / 0