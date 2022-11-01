ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

WLOS.com

Tyson Scores 19 as Tigers Blitz Benedict 91-45 on Wednesday

Clemson — (WLOS) Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Benedict College in an exhibition game on Wednesday. The Tigers were led by graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), scoring 19 points on six-of-eight from the floor. Clemson jumped to a 47-23 lead in the first half while shooting 51.7 percent...
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Volunteers plant 25 trees at Hillcrest Apartments in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An area bank and a local nonprofit are joining hands to plant trees in urban settings. TD Bank has partnered with Asheville GreenWorks to take trees to areas that need them most. On Wednesday, TD Bank and Asheville GreenWorks volunteers planted 25 trees at Hillcrest...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Vacant house badly damaged in Asheville fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville fire crews responded to a fire off Florida Avenue about 7 p.m. Wednesday. A battalion chief said the house, which was behind Starbucks and Chipotle off Patton Avenue, had been boarded up for several years so there was no way to be sure it was empty when the fire broke out.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville leaders take another step to address the city's housing crisis. At Wednesday night's planning and zoning commission meeting, 231 micro-housing units were given final approval for construction. Two, new seven-story buildings with micro-unit apartments are set to be built on Aston Street. Each unit will be 200 square feet and include a bathroom and a small kitchen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

UPDATE: Authorities say Upstate teen safely located

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot has been safely located. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15 year old girl. A family member reported 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars heading to Buncombe, Asheville City schools for upgrades and repairs

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During Tuesday night's meeting, Buncombe County commissioners approved a school budget amendment. Commissioners approved $31,185,440 for Asheville City and Buncombe County schools capital projects. Of that funding, the county says $10,600,440 for Asheville City Schools, of which $4,440,920 will be used to increase the existing FY22 Herring project budget to complete HVAC repairs. Buncombe County Schools will get $20,585,000.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: That musty car smell must go

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty — say, like a sweaty sock — the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air.
ASHEVILLE, NC

