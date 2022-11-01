Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Supreme Court: Cedar Point, Kings Island Customers Not Owed Refunds for COVID Shutdowns
The court ruled that Cedar Fair, L.P. was “neither unjustly enriched nor in breach of contract” for pandemic-related closures.
WVNews
Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
WVNews
Hope Scholarship application & management portal reopens for West Virginians
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Education Market Assistant online portal, through which families and education service providers will be able to access Hope Scholarship accounts and funds, has now relaunched online. The Education Market Assistant allows students and families to apply for the Hope Scholarship program, receive and...
WVNews
Gov. Justice delvers Amendment 2 address at West Virginia Independence Hall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice made his latest remarks against the state's proposed Amendment 2 Thursday at West Virginia Independence Hall. While the governor has hosted more than two dozen "community conversation" events throughout the state since mid-September, Thursday's event was dubbed an "address."
WVNews
GreenPower's 'BEAST' school bus is running in Ohio County, West Virginia
WHEELING – The wheels on the new futuristic school bus go “round and round” with the help of electricity, and it will pick up Ohio County students as part of a testing project. The “BEAST” – which stands for “Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation – arrived at...
WVNews
Hope Scholarship
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Education Market Assistant online portal, through which fa…
Comments / 0