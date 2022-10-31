Christina Applegate is opening up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and how it has affected her life in a candid new interview. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS in the summer of 2021 while in the middle of filming the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. Applegate publicly revealed her diagnosis on Aug. 10, 2021 in a tweet, writing in part, "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition." Her diagnosis halted production for several months as Applegate sought treatment.

