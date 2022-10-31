Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk complains ‘activists’ are ruining his takeover as Twitter announces layoffs- live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday. “Team, In...
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Speaks Out Amid Nick Thompson Divorce: 'I Will No Longer Be Controlled'
It seems that things are only getting messier between formerLove Is Blind couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. The season 2 stars tied the knot in the finale episodes and appeared in theAfter the Altarspecial. But months after the special was filmed, Danielle filed for divorce from Nick. At the...
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Halloween Costumes Seemingly Address Their 11-Year Age Gap
Billie Eilish tackled her critics head-on this Halloween. The 20-year-old singer went Instagram official with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, on Monday, posing in a couples costume seemingly meant to poke fun at their 11-year age gap. Eilish dressed as a baby, with ringlet hair and a bonnet cap, while...
Christina Applegate Details How MS Diagnosis Has Affected Her Life: 'I'm Never Going to Accept This'
Christina Applegate is opening up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and how it has affected her life in a candid new interview. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS in the summer of 2021 while in the middle of filming the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. Applegate publicly revealed her diagnosis on Aug. 10, 2021 in a tweet, writing in part, "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition." Her diagnosis halted production for several months as Applegate sought treatment.
Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam' to Kick Season 2 Off With Special Holiday Episode
The musical fun is back! Jimmy Fallon will return to his game show high jinks with season 2 of That's My Jam, now set to launch with a special holiday episode on Dec. 5. That's My Jam is an extension of the musical and comedy games that audiences love most from the Tonight Show, featured via hour-long episodes with two competing celebrity teams and Fallon as host. Season 2's special holiday episode will headline Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer up against fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor.
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother
Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!. Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
Mindy Kaling Recounts Scary Story of Man Breaking Into BJ Novak's Car When She Was 8 Months Pregnant
Mindy Kaling is known for her comedy work, but there was one incident that happened back in 2017 that didn't leave her laughing. She detailed the "genuinely scary situation" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing that she was over eight months pregnant with her daughter, Kat, at the time.
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Trailer: Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke Promise 'Answers' in Last Episodes (Exclusive)
Tully and Kate are back! The Firefly Lane besties are gearing up for the second and final season of the decades-spanning Netflix drama, and only ET exclusively premieres a first look at the official trailer for the final 16 episodes. In the revealing two-minute trailer, Katherine Heigl's Tully Hart and...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
James Corden Remembers Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos
James Corden is remembering a musical great. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old British host took a minute to honor the late rapper Takeoff. Noting that he was "utterly devastated" to hear the news that the Migos rapper had died at the age of 28, Corden went on to share some personal thoughts about Takeoff, who he described as "funny and kind."
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Sees Adam Devine Trying to Make It in Germany
Ten years after Pitch Perfectdebuted in theaters, the franchise is back with a series following Adam Devine's character, Bumper, striking out on his own in Germany. Aptly titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the Peacock original features an all-star cast, including Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, as the former college student goes from acapella amateur to bonafide star.
Anisha Ramakrishna on Keeping Her Marriage Off 'Family Karma' and What It Means for Her Reality TV Future
Signing yourself up for a reality show means signing away your privacy, to an extent. Family Karma star Anisha Ramakrishna says, there are workarounds. It's something she learned firsthand while filming season 3 of the Bravo fan-favorite series, all while secretly falling in love. "I think it's very difficult to...
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out
Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
George Lopez Says He and His Daughter Went To 'Trauma Therapy' After Video of Her Twerking Upside-down
George Lopez is owning up to his mistakes and putting in the time with his 26-year-old daughter, Mayan Lopez. The father-daughter duo are currently co-starring in the new NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which was loosely inspired by the struggles in their own complicated relationship. "I was divorced and then...
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)
After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
Adele Reveals the Proper Way to Say Her Name
Rumor has it, we've been pronouncing Adele's name wrong. The 34-year-old British singer complimented one fan for their pronunciation of her name in a recent Q&A linked to her new "I Drink Wine" music video. The female fan from London did a video call-in to ask the chart topper a...
'A Friend of the Family' Unveils 'True Evil' Doc With Jan Broberg: Watch the Trailer
After A Friend of the Family concludes next week, on Nov. 10, the series will return an all-new, 90-minute documentary as Jan Broberg revisits her childhood abductions. Ahead of the special's debut, Peacock shared a trailer for A Friend of the Family: True Evil, giving audiences a look at what's to come, including never-before-revealed information about another one of kidnapper Robert Berchtold's victims.
'Dead to Me' Final Season Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in Big, Big Trouble
The trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me is here! After more than two years away, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to the Netflix dark comedy as best friends Jen and Judy, and this time, they're facing the brutal aftermath of the bombshells left in the wake of the stunning sophomore finale.
