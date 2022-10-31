ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'

Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
Christina Applegate Details How MS Diagnosis Has Affected Her Life: 'I'm Never Going to Accept This'

Christina Applegate is opening up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and how it has affected her life in a candid new interview. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS in the summer of 2021 while in the middle of filming the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. Applegate publicly revealed her diagnosis on Aug. 10, 2021 in a tweet, writing in part, "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition." Her diagnosis halted production for several months as Applegate sought treatment.
Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam' to Kick Season 2 Off With Special Holiday Episode

The musical fun is back! Jimmy Fallon will return to his game show high jinks with season 2 of That's My Jam, now set to launch with a special holiday episode on Dec. 5. That's My Jam is an extension of the musical and comedy games that audiences love most from the Tonight Show, featured via hour-long episodes with two competing celebrity teams and Fallon as host. Season 2's special holiday episode will headline Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer up against fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor.
'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother

Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!. Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
James Corden Remembers Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos

James Corden is remembering a musical great. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old British host took a minute to honor the late rapper Takeoff. Noting that he was "utterly devastated" to hear the news that the Migos rapper had died at the age of 28, Corden went on to share some personal thoughts about Takeoff, who he described as "funny and kind."
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Sees Adam Devine Trying to Make It in Germany

Ten years after Pitch Perfectdebuted in theaters, the franchise is back with a series following Adam Devine's character, Bumper, striking out on his own in Germany. Aptly titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the Peacock original features an all-star cast, including Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, as the former college student goes from acapella amateur to bonafide star.
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out

Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)

After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
Adele Reveals the Proper Way to Say Her Name

Rumor has it, we've been pronouncing Adele's name wrong. The 34-year-old British singer complimented one fan for their pronunciation of her name in a recent Q&A linked to her new "I Drink Wine" music video. The female fan from London did a video call-in to ask the chart topper a...
'A Friend of the Family' Unveils 'True Evil' Doc With Jan Broberg: Watch the Trailer

After A Friend of the Family concludes next week, on Nov. 10, the series will return an all-new, 90-minute documentary as Jan Broberg revisits her childhood abductions. Ahead of the special's debut, Peacock shared a trailer for A Friend of the Family: True Evil, giving audiences a look at what's to come, including never-before-revealed information about another one of kidnapper Robert Berchtold's victims.
'Dead to Me' Final Season Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in Big, Big Trouble

The trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me is here! After more than two years away, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to the Netflix dark comedy as best friends Jen and Judy, and this time, they're facing the brutal aftermath of the bombshells left in the wake of the stunning sophomore finale.

