Ohio State

WVNews

Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Hope Scholarship

WVNews

Hope Scholarship application & management portal reopens for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Education Market Assistant online portal, through which families and education service providers will be able to access Hope Scholarship accounts and funds, has now relaunched online. The Education Market Assistant allows students and families to apply for the Hope Scholarship program, receive and...
WVNews

Gov. Justice delvers Amendment 2 address at West Virginia Independence Hall

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice made his latest remarks against the state's proposed Amendment 2 Thursday at West Virginia Independence Hall. While the governor has hosted more than two dozen "community conversation" events throughout the state since mid-September, Thursday's event was dubbed an "address."
VIRGINIA STATE

