Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
VIDEO: Magnet Fishing Mont Belvieu Woman Ripped Off Bridge By Speeding Boat
A couple near Mont Belvieu were trying magnet fishing off a bridge near their home when things went very wrong. If you're not familiar, magnet fishing is a growing hobby where people use a powerful magnet and hook on a rope to see what submerged items they can recover from a body of water. The magnet in this case is capable of picking up more than 1,300 lbs.
Officials: 3 men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Texas; 17 roosters, 6 chicks rescued
PORTER, Texas — Three men have been arrested for alleged cockfighting in Porter, Texas. Officials say 17 roosters and six chicks were rescued as a result of the investigation. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, deputies were called out to a house...
Houston firefighter was seriously injured after a head-on crash
Sam Gonzalez Kelly, Staff writer Aug 21, 2022Updated: Aug 21, 2022 2 pm This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2 The wreckage of a crash that left two people injured, including a Houston firefighter, Aug. 20, 2022, on FM 1485 near Lost Lake Drive. Montgomery County Police Reportersshow moreshow less2of2 […]
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning. Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
Texas Man Goes 'Ballistic' In Road Rage Crash, Rips Driver's Car Apart
The man was caught on camera intentionally crashing into the driver's car and jumping on the windshield.
17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting in Porter
Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Submerged Car In Houston: Police
Heavy machinery was needed to lift the car out of the water and allow police to get to the bodies, which had been there for some time.
Alvin teacher reported missing in September found safe in New Orleans, Brazoria County sheriff says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin teacher who was reported missing in September has been found safe in New Orleans by Louisiana State Police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said they were able to confirm that Michelle Reynolds, 48, has been safely reunited with...
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack. According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened. “The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash after driver runs stop sign while turning onto North SH 6, police say
HOUSTON – A motorcycle driver died two days after being struck by a truck on Oct. 25 in the Bear Creek area, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of North State Highway 6. Police said the victim was...
Alvin ISD teacher, Michelle Reynolds, found alive after missing since September
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Brazoria County have confirmed a missing teacher with Alvin ISD has been found safe Tuesday afternoon. Michelle Reynolds was first reported missing back on September 22 by her husband. However, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday she was found in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police.
Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
