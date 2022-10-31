ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gateway to hold annual free haircut event to support student veterans

Gateway Technical College’s Barber Technologist and Cosmetology programs’ annual veterans cut-a-thon event will again include free haircuts at all three of its program sites. Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event, which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov....
