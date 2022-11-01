Read full article on original website
Washington: What to expect on election night
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington’s vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Dialed In: Full Interview with U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref
Vanessa Waldref discussed everything from crime to collaboration - from fentanyl to family. Find out what her top priorities are for eastern Washington.
Washington sheriffs ask public to research candidates before voting
SPOKANE, Wash. - As crime continues to be on voters' minds this election cycle, Tuesday, sheriffs across the state are calling some legislators out for claiming they are pro-police in order to get votes this election cycle. Police reform laws, enacted in 2021, are a hot-button issue for law enforcement...
Threatening election workers now a felony in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- A new Washington state law that went into effect in June makes it a felony to threaten election workers online. State Senator David Frockt (D), introduced legislation in both 2020 and 2021, that would have made it a felony to threaten election workers in person or online. Frockt's...
15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme
SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
Finnish delegation tours Washington with Commissioner Franz
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz led a Finnish delegation, including Finland’s US Ambassador Mikko Hautala, through a tour of Department of Natural Resources land across the state. The tour was meant to be an opportunity to strategize possible collaborations between Washington state and Finland regarding sustainable forestry, according to a press release from the DNR.
Enrollment open for GET prepaid tuition program in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington's Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program is now open for enrollment. The 2022-23 enrollment period runs through May, 31, 2023. "This year, savers can literally buy tomorrow's education at today's price, whether they plan to use those funds 5, 10, or even 18 years from now," said Luke Minor, WA College Savings Plan Director.
Rainy fall day driving tips from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is finally here to stay in the Columbia Basin, which means potentially hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rain is falling from Yakima through the Walla Walla area this morning and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson has some tips for drivers in the wet conditions.
