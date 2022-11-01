Virginia AG’s office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia attorney general’s office is now involved in providing oversight of the Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation project, according to City Manager Randall Eads.

In a statement, Eads said the city “welcomes additional court oversight of the entire remediation process implementing the findings of an expert panel report to address odor at the Bristol Quarry Landfill.”

According to Eads, communications the city has been having with the Department of Environmental Quality will now be extended to the attorney general’s office.

“We believe this opportunity for another layer of oversight in Virginia state court will help reassure those watching and following our efforts and will provide more confidence that we are giving these issues our full attention and the time and resources they warrant,” Eads said.

City officials and experts will provide information and updates on the landfill during an “open house” meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the City Council chambers, 300 Lee Street. The meeting will run from 6–7:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.