First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Tennessee had a numbers of non-participants and limited players, while Kansas City had just one of each. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. DT Derrick...
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
Colts Sign Veteran Running Back After Nyheim Hines Trade
The Indianapolis Colts altered their running back room on Tuesday, trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills and getting Zack Moss back as part of the return. Indianapolis added another runner to the mix this morning, signing familiar face Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Wilkins appeared in 49 games...
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry on making injury report: 'There's nothing to panic about'
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's name appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday, but Henry wants to assure fans they have nothing to be worried about. Henry was designated as a limited participant in the Titans' practice Wednesday with a foot injury. Less than a year removed from a foot injury that led to Henry missing nine games, the inclusion on the injury report rang alarm bells. But in speaking to the media Thursday, Henry said his foot is perfectly OK.
Tennessee Titans trade deadline: Live updates for NFL transactions
Tuesday will be the last day for NFL teams like the Tennessee Titans to make trades before the end of the season, with the annual trade deadline coming at 3 p.m. CT. The Titans haven't made a trade in the days before the deadline, but with needs at positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back and a number of teams looking to sell, there's a chance the Titans and general manager Jon Robinson could talk themselves into being active before the deadline.
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
How Nashville could host the college football national championship at the proposed Titans stadium
The timing could be right for Nashville to land a college football national championship game if the proposed Tennessee Titans stadium is built by 2026. The $2.1 billion enclosed stadium would greatly increase the chances for Nashville, according to TransPerfect Music City Bowl president and CEO Scott Ramsey, who plans to bid on...
NFL trade deadline inadvertently helps the Titans
The NFL trade deadline chaos has inadvertently helped the Tennessee Titans in a surprising way. Hours before the deadline, the Denver Broncos agreed to send Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that landed them a 2023 first round pick. Chubb heading to...
Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report
Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday. Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three...
Titans Had 2 Key Players Limited At Practice Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans will need their offense at full strength to have any shot of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night. Wednesday's injury report presents some glass-half-full news for the AFC South leaders. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry both practiced, but as limited participants. Tannehill...
Titans' Derrick Henry (foot) limited on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Henry was added to the injury report with a foot issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. Henry, who is averaging 30 carries per game over the last three weeks, may just be having his activity managed. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
