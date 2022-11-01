ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tri-City Herald

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Running Back After Nyheim Hines Trade

The Indianapolis Colts altered their running back room on Tuesday, trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills and getting Zack Moss back as part of the return. Indianapolis added another runner to the mix this morning, signing familiar face Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Wilkins appeared in 49 games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry on making injury report: 'There's nothing to panic about'

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's name appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday, but Henry wants to assure fans they have nothing to be worried about. Henry was designated as a limited participant in the Titans' practice Wednesday with a foot injury. Less than a year removed from a foot injury that led to Henry missing nine games, the inclusion on the injury report rang alarm bells. But in speaking to the media Thursday, Henry said his foot is perfectly OK.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans trade deadline: Live updates for NFL transactions

Tuesday will be the last day for NFL teams like the Tennessee Titans to make trades before the end of the season, with the annual trade deadline coming at 3 p.m. CT. The Titans haven't made a trade in the days before the deadline, but with needs at positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back and a number of teams looking to sell, there's a chance the Titans and general manager Jon Robinson could talk themselves into being active before the deadline.
NASHVILLE, TN
First Coast News

Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
atozsports.com

NFL trade deadline inadvertently helps the Titans

The NFL trade deadline chaos has inadvertently helped the Tennessee Titans in a surprising way. Hours before the deadline, the Denver Broncos agreed to send Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that landed them a 2023 first round pick. Chubb heading to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Titans Had 2 Key Players Limited At Practice Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans will need their offense at full strength to have any shot of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night. Wednesday's injury report presents some glass-half-full news for the AFC South leaders. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry both practiced, but as limited participants. Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Titans' Derrick Henry (foot) limited on Wednesday

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Henry was added to the injury report with a foot issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. Henry, who is averaging 30 carries per game over the last three weeks, may just be having his activity managed. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
NASHVILLE, TN

