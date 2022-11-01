Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
3 people found shot, 9 detained during reported human smuggling incident in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after three people were found shot and nine people were arrested during a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the incident in the Motel 6 parking lot, located at 2930 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., around 11:30...
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
fox26houston.com
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
'Just a matter of time until he killed someone': 5 time DWI offender convicted of felony murder
Officials say that the driver's blood alcohol level was .31, almost four times the legal limit of .08.
Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County
In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).
fox26houston.com
Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
Click2Houston.com
$500k bond set: Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman on Houston MetroRail following argument scheduled to appear in court Thursday
HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing a woman to death on a Houston MetroRail following an argument has been charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher Gerard Washington, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but charges could be upgraded to murder, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Bail bondsman shot, wife struck with gun in front of their son during robbery outside NE Houston business, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video has been released of two robbery suspects who shot a bail bondsman and injured his wife in front of their son outside his business earlier this month, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported on Oct. 12 around midnight outside...
KWTX
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack. According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened. “The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”
27-year-old gunman may have defended mom from ex-boyfriend when shots fired, deputies say
The district attorney's office has declined to pursue charges after the shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday
kingwood.com
Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon
On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
Takeoff Shooting Death Updates: Police Investigation, Suspect Information and More
An investigation is underway by the Houston Police Department into the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff at a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1. Keeping reading for the latest information in Takeoff’s shooting case. Takeoff Was Shot and Killed. The Atlanta-based artist — real name...
HPD arrests 2 men for entering nightclub in Midtown with guns
A deputy who thought a man was planning to steal a bottle from a nightclub was actually carrying a weapon in his waistband.
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say
HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street. Police said...
28-Year-Old Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Sunday. The crash happened on 1100 West Loop South Service Road at around 12:20 a.m. According to the reports, the man was not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion. Investigators said that a woman...
KHOU
Breaking: 1-year-old girl found, taken to hospital after chase with father ends in Rosenberg, police say
Sugar Land police said Leylani Ordonez, 1, was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. An update on her father has not been released.
KHOU
Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint by men pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers, court documents say
HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint Energy worker and allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. Court records claim Xavier Cuenca, 18, and one other person forced their way into her Humble area home in October. Police are still searching...
