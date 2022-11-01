ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
fox26houston.com

1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack. According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened. “The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon

On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy