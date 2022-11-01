Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
WATE
5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
wvlt.tv
Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, one death, KCSO says
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field. Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields lights shined through his homes windows. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ijams Nature Center is set to reopen the north side of the River Trail...
wvlt.tv
Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenior City High School went on lockdown Thursday morning, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News. The lockdown was prompted by an active shooter threat on social media. While law enforcement officials initially said a student was in custody, a later...
wvlt.tv
Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorites have released more information about a Tuesday standoff involving three suspects and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop which involved three people, and an incident report obtained by WVLT News states the suspect who was driving was travelling more than 80 mph.
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
Investigation underway after skull found in East Tennessee
An investigation is underway after a skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman
Daria Podzolkova left war torn Ukraine to get her graduate degree at UT. Union County Schools moving to virtual, taking sick day due to illness. Union County’s school buildings will be closed from Thursday until Monday due to illness, Union County Schools representatives announced Wednesday. Human skull found in...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: One killed in Dollar General standoff
One man was killed during a short standoff Tuesday with a police SWAT team inside a Dollar General store in North Knox County. Two other people were arrested in the incident, which began with a car chase that snaked northbound from the Walmart on Clinton Highway to the parking lot of the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Road, according to officials from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire that destroyed Masonic lodge in Claiborne County under investigation
A fire over the weekend in Claiborne County is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
lakercountry.com
Bomb threat found at Wayne County High School
Wayne County High School was under a brief lockdown yesterday, as a note threatening a bomb was found in the girls restroom. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the threatening note was discovered just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the restroom and students were relocated to the gymnasium as local law enforcement, firefighters, and Kentucky State Police conducted a search of the school.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man sentenced to 5 years in multi-state burglary spree of sports card businesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT) - Jason L. Cates, 38, of Knoxville, was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other merchandise across state lines Monday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Kentucky’s eastern district. Cates reportedly burglarized multiple sports cards businesses...
DA: Knoxville man sentenced for stealing thousands in sports cards, merchandise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines, according to the Eastern Kentucky District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. 38-year-old Jason Cates burglarized multiple sports...
Putnam County man facing additional charges following death of missing girl
A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.
FBI warns Knoxville college students to be aware of sextortion after increase in attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI in Knoxville is warning college students to be aware of an increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students, according to a tweet from the agency. The suspects, often posing as college-aged female students, target students through dating apps and social media. Suspects will convince...
wvlt.tv
Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville Planned Parenthood
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Walter Pierce missing from Greene County. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood fire named, Silver Alert in Greene County, Powerball jackpot rises. ETCH doctor being honored after helping...
wvlt.tv
Authorities investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are assisting the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was injured, according to...
Adoptions urgently needed to curb overpopulation at Monroe County Animal Shelter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County’s is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. But hope is high a new animal shelter in Monroe County could help resolve a number of […]
wvlt.tv
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Walden Ridge Road Sunday around 10 p.m. The ACSO released some information on the incident Sunday night, saying that deputies were on the way to...
wvlt.tv
Domestic violence survivor shares story to help others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last month, Modesty Bailey has lived in fear after officially ending things with her on and off again boyfriend, who she claims abused her for years. “It started with pushing,” said Bailey as she explained that her ex-boyfriend reportedly hit her multiple times, leaving...
