KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorites have released more information about a Tuesday standoff involving three suspects and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop which involved three people, and an incident report obtained by WVLT News states the suspect who was driving was travelling more than 80 mph.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO