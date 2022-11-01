ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, TN

wymt.com

Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorites have released more information about a Tuesday standoff involving three suspects and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop which involved three people, and an incident report obtained by WVLT News states the suspect who was driving was travelling more than 80 mph.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

Daria Podzolkova left war torn Ukraine to get her graduate degree at UT. Union County Schools moving to virtual, taking sick day due to illness. Union County’s school buildings will be closed from Thursday until Monday due to illness, Union County Schools representatives announced Wednesday. Human skull found in...
MADISONVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: One killed in Dollar General standoff

One man was killed during a short standoff Tuesday with a police SWAT team inside a Dollar General store in North Knox County. Two other people were arrested in the incident, which began with a car chase that snaked northbound from the Walmart on Clinton Highway to the parking lot of the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Road, according to officials from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
lakercountry.com

Bomb threat found at Wayne County High School

Wayne County High School was under a brief lockdown yesterday, as a note threatening a bomb was found in the girls restroom. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the threatening note was discovered just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the restroom and students were relocated to the gymnasium as local law enforcement, firefighters, and Kentucky State Police conducted a search of the school.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Walden Ridge Road Sunday around 10 p.m. The ACSO released some information on the incident Sunday night, saying that deputies were on the way to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Domestic violence survivor shares story to help others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last month, Modesty Bailey has lived in fear after officially ending things with her on and off again boyfriend, who she claims abused her for years. “It started with pushing,” said Bailey as she explained that her ex-boyfriend reportedly hit her multiple times, leaving...
KNOXVILLE, TN

