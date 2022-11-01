ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families. The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville. The meeting will...
WCJB

Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972. They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an...
WCJB

Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
WCJB

1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
WCJB

Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner. The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday. Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate. They are looking for both bakers and bidders. This...
WCJB

Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
Ocala Style Magazine

Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida

The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
WCJB

Three people injured in Lake City shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Violence in Lake City is rising after a weekend filled with gunfire. Last night three people were injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday night on NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. None of the injuries suffered were life threatening. The shooting comes after...
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
ocala-news.com

Ocala manufacturing plant’s upcoming 54,000 square-foot expansion to add 70 jobs

The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.
WCJB

Florida Gateway Fair celebrates its 68th year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gateway Fair is back from October 28th to November 5th. Organizers hosted ‘Family Day’ today, where people of all ages could enjoy the fair at a reduced price. Residents enjoyed livestock exhibits, camel rides, petting zoos, amusement rides, and family-friendly activities. The...
WCJB

Holly Heights residents fear gentrification

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
