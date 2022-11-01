Read full article on original website
‘It’s very sad’: Concerns voiced about Regency Square Mall conditions, ownership says repairs are on
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WCJB
Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families. The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville. The meeting will...
WCJB
Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972. They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an...
WCJB
Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
WCJB
1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
WCJB
Community Foundation of North Central Florida will hold the 12th annual Legacy Awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida will present the 12th annual Legacy Awards on Thursday. These awards recognize the crucial interaction between donors, professional advisors, and nonprofits. They mostly focus on the charitable impact individuals and nonprofits make in our community. The lunch and program...
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
WCJB
Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner. The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday. Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate. They are looking for both bakers and bidders. This...
WCJB
Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida
The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
WCJB
Three people injured in Lake City shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Violence in Lake City is rising after a weekend filled with gunfire. Last night three people were injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday night on NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. None of the injuries suffered were life threatening. The shooting comes after...
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
ocala-news.com
Ocala manufacturing plant’s upcoming 54,000 square-foot expansion to add 70 jobs
The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Leaders were warned in 2014 that a Jacksonville law school would fail. 7 years later, it closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 43,000-square-foot building on Jacksonville’s Southside now sits empty after Florida Coastal School of Law — once considered a respected, up-and-coming Jacksonville law school — closed its doors for good at the end of the 2021 spring semester. The school had been declining...
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fair celebrates its 68th year
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gateway Fair is back from October 28th to November 5th. Organizers hosted ‘Family Day’ today, where people of all ages could enjoy the fair at a reduced price. Residents enjoyed livestock exhibits, camel rides, petting zoos, amusement rides, and family-friendly activities. The...
WCJB
Agricultural Hall of Fame inducts two members out of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from North Central Florida are the newest inductees into The Agricultural Hall of Fame. John Woeste served as dean of UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences for 19 years, and was also the director of the extension service. Donald Quincey, the other...
WCJB
Holly Heights residents fear gentrification
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
