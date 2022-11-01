The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO