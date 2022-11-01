WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’

WALKER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO