Read full article on original website
lapis lazuli
2d ago
Ughh. That's horrible. I had my dog stolen too a while back. As if it's not bad enough to have your home broken into and items stolen but the dog too? The worst. Poor dog. Hopefully he gets cared for by whoever has him but unfortunately I doubt that.
Reply
3
Pamela Hines
2d ago
So Sorry to hear about your dog. I hope he is returned back to tour family healthy and unharmed.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
brproud.com
Zachary PD asking for help with theft case
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help figuring out the name of the person in the attached picture. Zachary PD would like to speak with this person “in relation to a theft from The Home Depot.”. If you see this person or the truck...
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer. Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge officer unharmed after police car flips over in Zachary neighborhood
ZACHARY - A Baton Rouge police officer walked away without any serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over Thursday morning. The crash, which involved one other car, happened sometime after 8 a.m. on Nelson Street, off Old Baker Road. Authorities said no one, including the officer, was harmed. Zachary Police...
brproud.com
Identity of man accused of stealing over $1,500 in power tools sought by APSO
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are seeking the identity of a man accused of stealing over $1,000 in power tools from Lowes. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stole power tools valued at over $1,500. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO by calling...
wbrz.com
LSU student allegedly raped at gunpoint inside dorm, says she met attacker on social media
BATON ROUGE – A suspected rapist was arrested by LSU Police on Wednesday, weeks after he allegedly raped an LSU student in her dorm room at gunpoint. According to an email sent to LSU parents and students, the rape happened Oct. 9 in Herget Hall. Arrest documents say 26-year-old...
Nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment recovered from a Lafayette residence
A multi-agency investigation involving multiple crimes resulted in the recovery of nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle
BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
wbrz.com
Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
Property owner throws alleged drug dealers’ items to curb, after narcotics bust near elementary school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the course of the last two months, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge area. 5 adults and 3 juveniles were arrested during the drug bust near a Baton...
wbrz.com
Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of beating ex-girlfriend after stealing her vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, November 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department was asked to investigate a theft. The call came from a location on Greenwell Springs Rd. The person who made the call about the theft was Edward Mack, Jr, 54, of Ethel. Mack Jr. claimed...
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
BRFD rescues dogs, snake from house fire along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department reportedly rescued multiple pets from a house fire Thursday, Nov. 3. It got started just after 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of a frontage road that appears to be Airline Highway, near Meadowood Street. Officials said they...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly disabled alarm before setting fire to ex's Spanish Town apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after investigators determined he set fire to an apartment complex at the edge of Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Ihab Mustafa was arrested after the fire at Lake Tower Apartments at 999 North 9th Street on Monday. There were 50 people inside the complex at the time of the fire.
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
wbrz.com
Gonzales police searching for vehicle connected to suspected arson
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car that may have been used to drive to and from the scene of an arson. The Gonzales Police Department posted the photo Monday, saying the arson happened early on the morning of Oct. 22. The suspects are believed to have used the pictured vehicle, a 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord, to drive to and from the crime scene.
brproud.com
Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
Investigation recovers $400,000 in stolen property
Several agencies working in two parishes have recovered oil field equipment they believe was stolen using a stolen truck and trailer.
Comments / 3