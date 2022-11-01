Read full article on original website
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Iowa Democrats holding three rallies Thursday
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Iowa Democrats are also holding three gatherings Thursday. The first is a "People Over Politics" news conference in Marion with Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst. Then at 7 p.m., Senate Candidate Michael Franken will hold a "Secure Our Future" Rally at Franklin Junior High in...
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
Iowa Family Gets Third Try on Popular Game Show [PIC/VIDEO]
A Cedar Rapids family has been playing well this week on a popular game show and according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, will be hanging out with Steve Harvey for at least one more night when "Family Feud" airs Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 28. The family of...
The Anniversary of the 1991 University of Iowa School Shooting
Often anniversaries are celebrations: birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and even friendship anniversaries. However, some are sad. Nov. 1, 2022, marks the 31st anniversary of a shooting that happened at the University of Iowa. On Nov. 1, 1991, the University of Iowa had its first-ever school shooting. The total death count was...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
Cedar Rapids man charged in H Bar fight
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a large fight at Iowa City’s H Bar last month. Police were called to the business just before 2am October 23rd on reports of a fight involving multiple persons. Several were removed from the premises, but the fight continued in the street. 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast was identified as one of the combatants. Police say he was involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping during the incident.
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult. In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center. 22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected. TV9 caught up...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.
Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene investigating a call for shots fired. Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on Jacolyn Drive southwest, near 16th Avenue southwest Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. Officers are on the scene investigating. Stay with TV9 for updates on...
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant
We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
