Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Democrats holding three rallies Thursday

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Iowa Democrats are also holding three gatherings Thursday. The first is a "People Over Politics" news conference in Marion with Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst. Then at 7 p.m., Senate Candidate Michael Franken will hold a "Secure Our Future" Rally at Franklin Junior High in...
IOWA STATE
thelibertylivewire.com

The Anniversary of the 1991 University of Iowa School Shooting

Often anniversaries are celebrations: birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and even friendship anniversaries. However, some are sad. Nov. 1, 2022, marks the 31st anniversary of a shooting that happened at the University of Iowa. On Nov. 1, 1991, the University of Iowa had its first-ever school shooting. The total death count was...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man charged in H Bar fight

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a large fight at Iowa City’s H Bar last month. Police were called to the business just before 2am October 23rd on reports of a fight involving multiple persons. Several were removed from the premises, but the fight continued in the street. 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast was identified as one of the combatants. Police say he was involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping during the incident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident

An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene investigating a call for shots fired. Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on Jacolyn Drive southwest, near 16th Avenue southwest Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. Officers are on the scene investigating. Stay with TV9 for updates on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant

We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

