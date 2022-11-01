Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman's neighborhood mailbox is broken into for the third time
CHICO, Calif. - Mail theft is a federal crime, but that doesn't always stop criminals from rummaging through your personal belongings and stealing your property. One Chico woman has had the unfortunate circumstance of having her neighborhood mailbox broken into three times this year. Christina Campbell lives on Rio Lindo...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico to begin collecting leaf piles in mid-November
CHICO, Calif. - The annual leaf collection program in Chico will begin on Nov. 15, according to the City of Chico. The final route will begin on Jan. 1. After that, residents will not be able to leave the leaves in the street. People are asked to keep leaf piles...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico mural vandalized with hate symbols
CHICO, Calif. - Someone vandalized a mural by artist Shane Grammer with hate symbols. Swastikas, nazi symbols and even fire damage are visible on the mural. The mural calls attention to Native American girls and boys disappearing into sex trafficking. The vandalism happened in October and some of it is...
actionnewsnow.com
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police investigating vandalism at local synagogue
CHICO, Calif. - 9:47 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police are investigating reports of vandalism that took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that an unidentified suspect burned a sign in front of the synagogue...
actionnewsnow.com
Food distribution event scheduled in Oroville for Wednesday
OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight fire burns near mobile homes north of Chico Airport
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a vegetation fire overnight in Chico that burned behind a group of mobile homes. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Oasis Drive, off Hicks Lane. It burned about 2.5 acres north of the Chico Airport. A Butte County deputy said when they...
krcrtv.com
MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County
TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Camp Fire anniversary events, Town Council Meeting on Monday
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. This meeting is now scheduled on Monday due to the Camp Fire anniversary and election. Where: 5555 Skyway. Online on...
krcrtv.com
Two suspects on the loose after shooting an Oroville man inside his home
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Police Department is investigating a case of 2 people breaking into a man's home, shooting and injuring him the morning after Halloween. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at approximately 3:15 a.m. Oroville Police Officers and Cal Fire personnel were dispatched to 535 High St. on a reported shooting with one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State students worried for safety after an intruder got into a dorm
CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico State students are questioning their dorm’s safety after an intruder got in on Sunday night. "I was scared, I didn't know what he was capable of,” said freshman Lucy Miller. “I just didn't know why he was in here." Miller came face...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire north of Chico stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:44 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire that burned half an acre north of Chico Tuesday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was burning off of Keefer Road and power lines are down. According...
