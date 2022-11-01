ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Volunteers needed for Washington Co. Caregiver Day of Renewal November 2, 2022 | By Lisa Gilmore

By Judy Steffes
Name released following fatal accident Sunday in Washington County

November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The name has been released following the fatal accident Sunday, October 30, 2022, on Glacier Drive and Hwy D in Washington County. Dan Ritger, 62, from Ritger Auction Services, Midwest Livestock Producers lost his life in the single vehicle accident. Ritger was known for following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a well-respected local auctioneer for the past 41 years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Letter to the Editor | Endorsement of Assembly Rep. Rick Gundrum | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis

Washington Co., WI – It is easy for political candidates to say they are supportive of public safety efforts to both hold individuals criminally accountable and make victims whole in the criminal justice system. What one does is even more important. Actions confirm intentions more clearly than what individuals simply say in an election year.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Curbside collection of yard waste and leaves underway across Washington Co., Wi

Washington Co., WI – Tis the season for leaf raking or blowing … or fabulous kid-jumping-leaf piles for the motivated. The Fall Leaf Pick-up for the City of Hartford will begin in October. Neighbors can rake leaves into the curb and gutter of their street. Leaf pick-up will continue periodically until the end of November.
On Milwaukee

Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn

For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
CEDARBURG, WI
Broccoli Cheese Soup is Eaton’s November Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Broccoli Cheese Soup as November’s Pizza of the Month. Eaton’s starts out with a creamy cheddar sauce, their famous Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, broccoli, ham, and more cheddar cheese because…why not?
WEST BEND, WI
VIDEO | Bloomin’ Holidays at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi -The 10th Annual Bloomin’ Holidays is right around the corner at Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI. There will be more than 20 amazing floral installations throughout the galleries and be sure to check out Lights in Bloom starting Thursday, November 3. Check out the 2021 outdoor event below.
WEST BEND, WI
OBITUARY | Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, WI

November 2, 2022 – Washington Co, WI – Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, Wisconsin, entered eternal life on October 27, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Robert was born on February 23, 1948, to parents Esther (nee Stucsynski) and Anthony Wisniewski. He was united...
HARTFORD, WI
Where In The World Is Dr. Brian Peterson?

The title says it all: where in the world is former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson?. Did he truly retire, or was he forced to resign? And what has his absence meant for homicide trials that need to move forward in Milwaukee County?. We look for some clarity...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

