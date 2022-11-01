Volunteers needed for Washington Co. Caregiver Day of Renewal November 2, 2022 | By Lisa Gilmore

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Kettle Moraine Lutheran to host Veterans Day observance program November 3, 2022
Washington County, WI – All are welcome to join the Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School (KML) students, faculty, and staff as they recognize and honor our country’s military during our annual Veterans Day Observance program on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The program begins at 9:20 a.m. in the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Kewaskum Police a top-notch department keeping the community safe in Washington County, WI
Kewaskum, WI – Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop is celebrating his 10th year as head of the Village Police Department. In 2012 Bishop was chosen out of 21 applicants to succeed Chief Richard Knoebel who stepped down after 38 years at the helm. “I’ve always stressed community-focused policing,” said...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Tw9enty One Tw4lve raises $20,000+ for substance abuse programs in Washington Co., WI | By Mary Simon
November 1, 2022 – Jackson, WI – Two moms who would not let their sons’ deaths stop them from loving and supporting them, recently joined forces to raise money to support another cause near and dear to their hearts. Together, Terry Bogues and Kerri O’Dell redirected their...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School to host free Veterans Breakfast November 11, 2022
Hartford, WI – Hartford Union High School (HUHS) is hosting a free Veterans Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to commemorate all those who served our country. All Hartford area veterans are cordially invited to attend the event, which includes a cooked breakfast,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal accident Sunday in Washington County
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The name has been released following the fatal accident Sunday, October 30, 2022, on Glacier Drive and Hwy D in Washington County. Dan Ritger, 62, from Ritger Auction Services, Midwest Livestock Producers lost his life in the single vehicle accident. Ritger was known for following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a well-respected local auctioneer for the past 41 years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Endorsement of Assembly Rep. Rick Gundrum | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis
Washington Co., WI – It is easy for political candidates to say they are supportive of public safety efforts to both hold individuals criminally accountable and make victims whole in the criminal justice system. What one does is even more important. Actions confirm intentions more clearly than what individuals simply say in an election year.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Curbside collection of yard waste and leaves underway across Washington Co., Wi
Washington Co., WI – Tis the season for leaf raking or blowing … or fabulous kid-jumping-leaf piles for the motivated. The Fall Leaf Pick-up for the City of Hartford will begin in October. Neighbors can rake leaves into the curb and gutter of their street. Leaf pick-up will continue periodically until the end of November.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Museum of Wisconsin Art offers Bloomin’ Workshop: Evergreen Swag and Bows on Saturday, November 5, 2022
West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), 205 Veteran’s Avenue, West Bend, WI, is offering the Bloomin’ Workshop: Evergreen Swag and Bows on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Zannah Crowe of Heyden’s Gardens will walk you through the process...
Port Washington food pantry narrowly getting by as donations plunge
Phil Groothousen has been volunteering at the Port Washington Food Pantry for the past 20 years. He says he's never seen the pantry's food supply so low.
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Broccoli Cheese Soup is Eaton’s November Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Broccoli Cheese Soup as November’s Pizza of the Month. Eaton’s starts out with a creamy cheddar sauce, their famous Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, broccoli, ham, and more cheddar cheese because…why not?
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2022 Coaches vs Cancer event raises $12,745 for the American Cancer Society | By Kayla Davis
November 2, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The 12th Annual Coaches vs Cancer Football Game held at Hartford Union High School (HUHS) on Friday, October 7 was another huge success as $12,745 was raised for the American Cancer Society. The money was raised through t-shirt sales, event sponsorships,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Bloomin’ Holidays at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi -The 10th Annual Bloomin’ Holidays is right around the corner at Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI. There will be more than 20 amazing floral installations throughout the galleries and be sure to check out Lights in Bloom starting Thursday, November 3. Check out the 2021 outdoor event below.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
OBITUARY | Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, WI
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co, WI – Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, Wisconsin, entered eternal life on October 27, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Robert was born on February 23, 1948, to parents Esther (nee Stucsynski) and Anthony Wisniewski. He was united...
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
wtmj.com
Where In The World Is Dr. Brian Peterson?
The title says it all: where in the world is former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson?. Did he truly retire, or was he forced to resign? And what has his absence meant for homicide trials that need to move forward in Milwaukee County?. We look for some clarity...
