Effective: 2022-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY FROST ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, and adjacent Sierra/Cascade foothills. * WHEN...11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.

