Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
“Our motto is move forward. No looking back. We were contemplating shutting down. Made up our minds that if we could not get the funding anywhere that we would close the building,” said post senior vice commander John Ashcraft. SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects. Updated:...
KTRE
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture. Updated: Oct....
Comments / 0