CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
The Hockey Writers
3 Players the Penguins Should Call Up From the AHL This Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a tremendous amount of talent to call up from the American Hockey League (AHL). They have created a system in Wilkes-Barre that has allowed them to develop players such as Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Brian Dumoulin, just to name a few. Recently, Samuel Poulin and Drew O’Connor have made their way into the Penguins’ lineup and both players played their previous seasons in Wilkes-Barre. Alexander Nylander, Filip Hållander, and Ty Smith should be next on the Penguins’ call-up list if they are looking for help from the minors.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From New York Rangers’ First 10 Games
Up and down seems like an excellent way to summarize the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for the New York Rangers. After a 3-1-0 start, four straight losses had many questioning what was going wrong with last year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups. The cure for their woes was a two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Now, the Rangers head back to New York with a 5-3-2 record and 12 points on the season.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Logs helper in overtime win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. Karlsson has remained steady on offense with four points in his last four games. The center set up a William Carrier tally in the third period Tuesday, which ultimately forced overtime. Karlsson is up to four goals, four assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. Head coach Bruce Cassidy tried different looks with the lineup early on, but Karlsson's back in his familiar second-line center spot alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith now.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Bratt Putting Up Hart-Caliber Numbers in Impressive Start
In the 2000-01 season, Patrik Elias set a New Jersey Devils team record with 96 points in a season. Over the course of their history, the team has never had a 100-point scorer, as they were most known for their “trap” style of defense. Many have come close to topping the 100-point plateau, most recently Taylor Hall in his Hart-trophy winning 2017-18 season. So far, Jesper Bratt has 15 points in nine games, and if he keeps up this pace, he will etch his name into Devils history and earn his way into the Hart Trophy conversation in the process.
NHL
Theodore Strikes in OT as Golden Knights Open Trip with 3-2 Win in DC
Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to propel the Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0) to a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Washington used an early power play to its advantage as Marcus Johansson opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period. Late in the frame, Jack Eichel scored a power-play goal of his own to knot the score at 1-1. Early in the second period, Trevor van Riemsdyk snuck a shot through traffic and gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead. With 5:56 to play in the third, William Carrier fired home his second goal of the season to tie the game up at 2-2. Early in the extra session, Eichel set up Theodore who chipped the puck by Charlie Lindgren to cement the 3-2 win for the Golden Knights.
‘They’ve got to dig in’: Craig Berube calls out top-end forwards after brutal loss to Kings extends Blues’ skid
St. Louis Blues head coach had seen enough. Following a disastrous 5-1 loss at home Monday at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings, Berube did not mince his words in calling out the lackadaisical effort from his team’s top forwards. Berube did not drop any names, but his message was direct and clear.
NHL
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
