Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to propel the Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0) to a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Washington used an early power play to its advantage as Marcus Johansson opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period. Late in the frame, Jack Eichel scored a power-play goal of his own to knot the score at 1-1. Early in the second period, Trevor van Riemsdyk snuck a shot through traffic and gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead. With 5:56 to play in the third, William Carrier fired home his second goal of the season to tie the game up at 2-2. Early in the extra session, Eichel set up Theodore who chipped the puck by Charlie Lindgren to cement the 3-2 win for the Golden Knights.

GOLDEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO