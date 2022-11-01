Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two helpers in win
Stamkos picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators. He helped set up Mikhail Sergachev in the second period and Alex Killorn in the third for Tampa Bay's first two tallies of the night. Stamkos snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but despite that mini-slump the veteran center is up to seven goals and 11 points through 10 games on the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
Yardbarker
Sabres score 5 in the third to rout reeling Penguins
Alex Tuch scored the go-ahead goal midway into the third period and Victor Olofsson tallied twice to help the host Buffalo Sabres rally to a 6-3 victory over the reeling Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Buffalo's Tage Thompson scored his sixth goal in his last three games and rookie JJ Peterka...
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan may have saved the day, but Darvin Ham's flexibility was the story of Lakers' win over Pelicans
Darvin Ham made a curious decision Wednesday with his Los Angeles Lakers trailing the New Orleans Pelicans 111-108 in the closing seconds. Down three points, he sent LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves onto the floor without Matt Ryan, the team's best shooter. Walker missed the game-tying 3-point shot. Dyson Daniels rebounded it for New Orleans. That appeared to be that. With two shots at a game-icing free throw, the Pelicans appeared to have secured the victory. The decision to leave Ryan on the bench was so strange that even Lakers commentators Stu Lantz and Bill MacDonald questioned it on the air.
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Zibanejad & Panarin Stepping Up Early This Season
The New York Rangers are off to a decent 5-3-2 start to the season even though they have not played to their potential yet. They have lost a few skilled forwards to injuries, their defensemen have made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak has gotten off to a rough start. However, a few of the team’s star players have stepped up as Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are both off to a great start and they have already come through with some clutch plays late in games.
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
theScore
Malkin: Penguins looking to veteran leaders during 6-game winless streak
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently mired in a six-game winless streak, and Evgeni Malkin knows much of the responsibility will fall on the team's veterans to get them out of it. "Everyone is looking to us, the leaders, for sure," Malkin said after Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres,...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
FOX Sports
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
Yardbarker
Preds, Flames both look to snap out of losing ways
The Calgary Flames are dealing with their first rough patch of the young season. Though it's not nearly as bad as the rut the Nashville Predators find themselves in. Looking to avoid a third straight defeat, the Flames will try to hand the visiting Predators an eighth loss in their last nine games on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
FOX Sports
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
Comments / 0