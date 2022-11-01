Read full article on original website
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Reports: Bengals star CB Awuzie suffers season-ending injury in Monday night loss
CINCINNATI — Following Monday night’s thrashing at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals received more bad injury news. >>Adam Zimmer, Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer, dies unexpectedly. Star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time
Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF
Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
Bumbling Bengals look to 'flush away' bad loss to Browns
CINCINNATI (AP) — Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough night. One that could have ramifications for the rest of the season. Cincinnati lost its best cornerback when Chidobe Awuzie departed in the first half of Monday's ugly 32-13 loss at Cleveland because of a right knee injury. The 27-year-old Awuzie left the stadium on crutches, and coach Zac Taylor said the injury appears to be severe.
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
