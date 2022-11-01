Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ Stock Up, Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the ups and downs of the team’s roster from the week that was. After the St. Louis Blues got off to a perfect 3-0-0 start, the team has suddenly found itself reeling in the midst of a five-game losing streak and now sit at 3-5-0. Having now played eight games, they can no longer fall back on the argument that the rest of the league had been playing more games than them, a sentiment that was common within the first week of the season. This team is struggling mightily, and after getting embarrassed by the Los Angeles Kings at home, 5-1, the Blues have more questions than answers right now.

