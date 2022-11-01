ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Chubb scores twice as Cleveland Browns batter Cincinnati Bengals

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, right, runs through Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) to score a two-point conversion in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday.

Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.

Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4) to 229 total yards – 100 in the first half.

Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati’s AFC North rival.

The Browns (3-5) ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away as they try to stay competitive while awaiting quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension.

Jacoby Brissett ran for a TD and passed for another, leading Cleveland to its fifth straight win over Cincinnati. He completed 17 of 22 for 278 yards and a 133.7 rating while outplaying Burrow.

Chubb scored on runs of three and 11 yards, and Brissett added a three-yard TD run and connected with Amari Cooper on a four-yard pass in the second half as the Browns built a 25-0 lead while playing their best all-around game in 2022.

Led by Garrett, Cleveland’s defense, which has struggled for most of the season, put relentless pressure on Burrow, who was without top receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury.

However, even a healthy Chase may not have been enough to help Burrow. He finished 25 of 35 for 232 yards with two TDs and one interception.

Burrow connected on scoring passes in the fourth quarter to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, but those only helped him pad his stats and took some sting out of the scoreboard.

Garrett set the tone for a scary performance for the Browns by dressing up as Vecna, the sinister alien-like character from the TV series Stranger Things. This was indeed a strange night as the Browns finally looked like a competent team and recorded a lopsided win after so many close losses.

Cincinnati did not allow a second-half touchdown in its first seven games before the Browns scored three TDs after halftime.

