Lehigh County, PA

$1M grant backs safety upgrades for motorists at Lehigh Valley Int’l Airport

A $1 million state grant is coming to Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority for ongoing infrastructure upgrades at Lehigh Valley International Airport. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, announced the grant Tuesday from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. That’s the same program that last week released just under $30 million for projects...
Jill Biden’s Allentown visit: What to know about the first lady’s latest Lehigh Valley stop on Wednesday | Traffic, time, location and more

First lady Jill Biden is coming to Allentown on Wednesday to stump for incumbent Democrats in their congressional campaigns. A White House schedule puts the first lady in Allentown at 7 p.m. where she will speak at Muhlenberg College in support of U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean, part of a day of events in Pennsylvania.
Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire

A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown

After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Two Northampton County commissioners object to IronPigs grants

The Philadelphia Phillies' improbable run to the World Series has not won their farm team any goodwill on Northampton County Council. Allentown City Council's vote not to pay $1 million for renovations to Coca-Cola Park, home of the IronPigs, did not help either, or the fact that the stadium is on the wrong side of the county line.
Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News

Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
Bethlehem aims to impact sustainability through solar ordinance

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council held a hearing on proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance. The city's Environmental Advisory Council wants to encourage the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan. The plan, the EAC says, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community

My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
