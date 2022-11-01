Read full article on original website
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among Pa. projects awarded millions for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in almost $30 million in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465.3 million statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the...
82K Lehigh Valley voters are using mail-in ballots. Return them ASAP, Pa. State Department says.
Nearly 1.5 million Pennsylvania voters, including about 82,000 in the Lehigh Valley, have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot for the 2022 midterm election. Of those, more than 900,000 ballots statewide and 50,000 locally already have been returned. To the rest, the acting secretary of state says: Don’t wait.
$1M grant backs safety upgrades for motorists at Lehigh Valley Int’l Airport
A $1 million state grant is coming to Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority for ongoing infrastructure upgrades at Lehigh Valley International Airport. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, announced the grant Tuesday from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. That’s the same program that last week released just under $30 million for projects...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Jill Biden’s Allentown visit: What to know about the first lady’s latest Lehigh Valley stop on Wednesday | Traffic, time, location and more
First lady Jill Biden is coming to Allentown on Wednesday to stump for incumbent Democrats in their congressional campaigns. A White House schedule puts the first lady in Allentown at 7 p.m. where she will speak at Muhlenberg College in support of U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean, part of a day of events in Pennsylvania.
Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire
A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Two Northampton County commissioners object to IronPigs grants
The Philadelphia Phillies' improbable run to the World Series has not won their farm team any goodwill on Northampton County Council. Allentown City Council's vote not to pay $1 million for renovations to Coca-Cola Park, home of the IronPigs, did not help either, or the fact that the stadium is on the wrong side of the county line.
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News
Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
Bethlehem aims to impact sustainability through solar ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council held a hearing on proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance. The city's Environmental Advisory Council wants to encourage the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan. The plan, the EAC says, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
Wawa to hold grand opening and hoagie-making contest Thursday at store on Route 940 in Mount Pocono
Wawa will hold a grand opening Thursday at its new 3190 Route 940, Mount Pocono, store. The store will open at 8 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wawa T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, while supplies last. The Monroe County store is the 32nd...
Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community
My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
Road construction hellscape in Easton’s center to be cleared up by PA Bacon Fest, mayor says
Driving Wednesday morning in the core of Easton’s Downtown, was, well, an adventure. Centre Square is shut to traffic. Fortunately there weren’t many cars trying to navigate the various obstacles about 10:30 a.m. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said that specific sort of driving misery will all be a...
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
