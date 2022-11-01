ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 16

Ernesto Valdez
2d ago

cops always say your resisted the rest so they can just beat you up just because the police officers take a lie and get away with it

Reply(2)
5
Jay The Boat Guy
2d ago

Even if you resist arrest punching a suspect in the face is not proper protocol They teach these officers a number of techniques They teach these officers a number of techniques To take their victim down and handcuff them.

Reply
5
President trump 2020
2d ago

Don't resist and there wouldn't be any problem! Period!!!! Dude deserved what he got.

Reply(3)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says...
WATERVILLE, OH
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates

Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
iheart.com

ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
DESHLER, OH
13abc.com

Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
WTOL 11

1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man arrested for assault

A Bowling Green man was arrested for felonious assault after police responded to a domestic dispute at his home. On Thursday at 11:52 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the 1520 block of East Clough Street and observed a woman yelling at Airon Williams, who was collecting his belongings from the grassy area outside the apartment. There were trash bags in the area as well as shoes and various other boxes.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy