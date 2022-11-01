Read full article on original website
Ernesto Valdez
2d ago
cops always say your resisted the rest so they can just beat you up just because the police officers take a lie and get away with it
Jay The Boat Guy
2d ago
Even if you resist arrest punching a suspect in the face is not proper protocol They teach these officers a number of techniques They teach these officers a number of techniques To take their victim down and handcuff them.
President trump 2020
2d ago
Don't resist and there wouldn't be any problem! Period!!!! Dude deserved what he got.
13abc.com
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
KRMG
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting According to reports, Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones, 47, was arrested on Nov. 1 in connection with the incident. (NCD)
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates
Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
Mother arrested after 4-year-old became sick from THC edibles: Sandusky police
A 24-year-old mother has been arrested on charges of endangering children and corrupting another with drugs after police say her 4-year-old daughter became ill after eating an unknown amount of THC edibles.
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Jackson police cruiser
JACKSON, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Saturday night after literally running into law enforcement. A Jackson police officer was on patrol Oct. 29, in a marked police vehicle traveling along E. Washington Avenue when another vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive pulled out in front of him, according to the Jackson Police Department.
iheart.com
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
13abc.com
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
Alleged Boogaloo Bois member in Sandusky arrested after allegedly plotting to kill government officials
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky resident who is allegedly a member of the "Boogaloo Bois" movement was arrested in possession of weapons after allegedly plotting a scheme to kill government officials. Aron McKillips was arrested without incident by members of the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Toledo Resident Agency...
2 charged with murder in Fairmont ‘suspicious death’
The Fairmont Police Department announced Wednesday evening that two people have been charged with first degree murder stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 23.
Suspect sought by Detroit police after alleged theft of copper piping leaves Cody High School without heat
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera after he allegedly stripped copper piping from a high school in Detroit over the weekend.
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
sent-trib.com
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, driving stolen vehicle
A man who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle was apprehended after a foot chase near Interstate 75 in Bowling Green. On Friday around 5 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised that a vehicle with a stolen license plate hit on the city plate reader camera system. The suspect...
Police looking for two men in Jackson County retail fraud case
Napoleon Township police are looking for more information about two men involved in a retail fraud case.
Shootout between drivers leaves 2 buildings, 4 cars damaged by gunfire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a suspected rolling shootout between two vehicles chasing after each other through a Jackson County apartment community. Police were called at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to the area of Tanbark Lane West in Summit Township for a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
sent-trib.com
BG man arrested for assault
A Bowling Green man was arrested for felonious assault after police responded to a domestic dispute at his home. On Thursday at 11:52 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the 1520 block of East Clough Street and observed a woman yelling at Airon Williams, who was collecting his belongings from the grassy area outside the apartment. There were trash bags in the area as well as shoes and various other boxes.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
