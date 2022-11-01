Read full article on original website
Kentucky Women’s Basketball cruises past Pikeville in Wednesday exhibition
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points...
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
LCC football opens the playoffs at home against Knox Central
The 7-3 Letcher County Central football Cougars will open the class 4A playoffs at home against 5-5 Knox Central this Friday night at Cougar Field. The Cougars are the #2 seed in district 8 and Knox Central is the #3 seed in district 7. Friday night we’ll broadcast the LCC...
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Tayla Nicole Little
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tayla Nicole Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Tayla is a senior at Floyd Central High School where she has a 3.84 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, received a bid at the UCA Bluegrass Cheer Competition, and was selected as a UCA Cheer All-American.
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A former Breathitt County High School baseball coach is facing criminal charges. A grand jury indicted Alex Hamilton on several charges on Tuesday. According to court documents, Hamilton, who is listed on KHSAA’s website as the head baseball coach at Breathitt County High School, faces...
Mountain Arts Center celebrates 25th anniversary
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday evening, people throughout Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Mountain Arts Center to celebrate its 25th anniversary with food, music, fellowship and plenty of memories. Before the MAC came Billie Jean Osborne and the Kentucky Opry who worked with several founding members to build the...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylie Farmer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylie Farmer is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Kaylie is a senior at Corbin High School where she has a 4.6 GPA. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, the Academic Team, the Red Cross Club, and she is on the bowling and tennis teams.
Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple county offices are up for grabs in Perry County. Three candidates are running for Perry County attorney, while others are putting their names in the hat for jailer, among other offices. ”I think everybody should vote, that’s your right, so if you live in the...
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials confirmed the lockdown at Black Mountain Elementary School and Evarts Elementary School was lifted. Officials added the two schools will dismiss on a regular schedule. The schools were placed under lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a domestic incident in the...
Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/02/22: Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 10 tell WYMT US-25E is back open. Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox Central High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two...
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
