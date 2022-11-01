ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Scarlett
2d ago

I also don’t want the opinion of some fruitcake who thought it was a good idea to put kids and teachers at risk during a global pandemic.

kaarenwills
1d ago

Las Vegas's Mayor Goodman is a real piece of GOP work. This article should have included that she didn't want to do ANY LOCKDOWN in Vegas, instead, no masks, no restrictions, no worries for all casinos/hotels, and all big business. Nope, all Las Vegas residents were to be treated as if we inhabited a giant petri dish. What the results of that would have been for all of us didn't matter to the Mayor, she wanted to keep those big bucks coming in for all her big money friends. Most of the thinking residents in Las Vegas would love to see the end of her tenure as mayor happen sooner than later.

PakMan
2d ago

“If I wanted you opinion, I would have asked for it”Remember this quote from Sisolak when voting next few days.

Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

Republicans take Las Vegas-area poll worker dispute to court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee wants a Nevada judge to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls an imbalance favoring Democrats. A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled Wednesday to consider accusations that a key ballot signature verification board is “stacked” with 23 Democrats, 33 nonpartisans and “a mere” eight Republicans. The county declined immediate comment. The RNC says it’s not trying to stop voting or mail-ballot processing. Voter registration leans Democratic in Clark County, which is home to more than 71% of the state’s 1.8 million active registered voters. More than 102,000 people have already voted in Clark County in advance of Election Day, Nov. 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Nevada, The Most Interesting Senate Race You Haven't Heard About?

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina U.S. senator, is in an extremely close race against Republican Adam Laxalt, Nevada's former Attorney General. Flagging enthusiasm and shrinking support among the state's Latino voters could cost Cortez Masto reelection — and cost Democrats control of the chamber. Support the show...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

