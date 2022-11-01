I also don’t want the opinion of some fruitcake who thought it was a good idea to put kids and teachers at risk during a global pandemic.
Las Vegas's Mayor Goodman is a real piece of GOP work. This article should have included that she didn't want to do ANY LOCKDOWN in Vegas, instead, no masks, no restrictions, no worries for all casinos/hotels, and all big business. Nope, all Las Vegas residents were to be treated as if we inhabited a giant petri dish. What the results of that would have been for all of us didn't matter to the Mayor, she wanted to keep those big bucks coming in for all her big money friends. Most of the thinking residents in Las Vegas would love to see the end of her tenure as mayor happen sooner than later.
“If I wanted you opinion, I would have asked for it”Remember this quote from Sisolak when voting next few days.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Comments / 6