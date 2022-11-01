Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WPMI
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
WPMI
Mobile Co Health Dept. to host Community Carnival in support of Operation Echo Stop
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Supporting the mission of Operation Echo Stop, the Mobile County Health Department is taking the lead to host an event this fall purposely designed to promote community outreach and engagement. On Saturday, Nov. 5, there will be a Community Carnival held from 10 a.m. to...
WPMI
Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: New information tonight about the police standoff that took place in downtown Mobile yesterday. The story made national headlines. For around 5 hours local law enforcement, the SWAT team, Marshals, and the FBI negotiated with 46-year-old Terrance Duncan. Duncan died yesterday as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local officials I spoke with say it was a matter of mental health and they also say their prayers go out to the victim's family.
WPMI
MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
WPMI
Five shot, two arrested in Mobile robbery attempt shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 8201 Ziegler Boulevard, All Plastics & Fiberglass Inc., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped...
WPMI
Local leaders voice support for voting YES on Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A show of support, today, from top local law enforcement leaders and city and county officials who want you, the voters, to vote "Yes" on Aniah's law . The constitutional amendment, if passed in next Tuesday's election, would allow judges to deny bond to those who are charged with committing nine of 12 designated violent crimes.
WPMI
Former Citronelle police officer pleads guilty to unlawful imprisonment charge
Former Citronelle police officer Ladonta Sullivan has entered a guilty plea to unlawful imprisonment in Mobile Circuit Court. Sullivan was originally charged with sexual extortion, indecent exposure and unlawful imprisonment related to an incident while Sullivan was on duty. According to court documents, Sullivan was sentenced to 3 months in...
WPMI
Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore dealer
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
WPMI
Traffic Fatality on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck on Rangeline Road. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling in the southbound lane...
WPMI
Prichard Fire Dept. to host 3rd annual "Christmas Angel Toy Drive"
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire-Rescue Department has announced that it will soon begin accepting applications and donations for its 3rd annual Christmas Angel Toy Drive. The departments' goal is to collect toys and monetary donations from the community and local sponsors in order to provide holiday hope...
WPMI
Foley motorcyclist hospitalized after hit and run
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, around 9:00 p.m. Monday night on October 31, 21-year-old Nicholoas Tomlin Foley was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The crash occurred on 9th Ave between S. McKenzie St. and Pine Street. The vehicle involved left the scene. Mr....
WPMI
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
WPMI
Saraland football player's parents join defamation lawsuit
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools filed a defamation lawsuit against a parent and private investigator last week. Now, the parents of a Saraland High School football player are joining the lawsuit against John Quinnelly, Sr. and the private eye he hired to investigate the player's eligibility. "They...
WPMI
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
WPMI
Karlos Finley named Executive Director of Africatown Redevelopment Corp.
The Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors has chosen local attorney Karlos Finley to serve as the organization’s first executive director. The appointment is effective immediately, according to Marc Jackson, chairman of the board of the non-profit organization. The Board of Directors is hosting an Executive Director and Board “Meet & Greet” for the community at 4:30 PM on December 6, 2022, at the Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street, Mobile, AL 36610.
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: Amn Amanda Williams
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Amn Amanda Williams who has served 5 years in the U.S. Air Force. Thank you for your service, Amn Amanda Williams.
WPMI
Ninth annual Boots and BBQ Barn Bash is ready to kick off
Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from DJ Micaiah, a silent auction and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ located at 701 Springhill Avenue. Guests are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders.
WPMI
AHSAA clears Saraland HS for playoff game
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to an attorney for Saraland City Schools, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has determined the football team did not violate any rules and will be competing in the state playoffs this Friday. AHSAA investigated accusations a 15-year-old player’s family violated the bona fide move rule.
WPMI
AHSAA gives Saraland HS football team the all clear to play
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland high school will play this Friday in the state playoff game against Wetumpka. The Alabama High School Athletic Association ruled the school did not violate any association bylaws. This after investigating accusations that a 15-year-old player’s family did not follow Alabama High School Athletic Association transfer rules. The school is currently pursuing a defamation lawsuit against the man that made those allegations. An affidavit was released Wednesday. It states Eric Winberg, the private eye that was monitoring the football player, walked back statements alleging the players father wasn't a Saraland resident.
Comments / 0