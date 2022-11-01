ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Antisemitic messages scrawled on park bench on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLANF_0itsrjP600

Antisemitic messages found on park bench on Upper West Side 00:46

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the vandal who left antisemitic messages on a bench on the Upper West Side.

The hate speech was found in a park at West End Avenue and West 71st Street on Monday night. Officers with flashlights were seen looking for evidence at the scene.

State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who represents the district, expressed her outrage.

"I'm just very angry and I'm upset, and have to continue to highlight the fact that hatred, antisemitic hatred, is all around us and we have to speak up against it and fight against it whenever we see it," Rosenthal said.

Police are looking for surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the person responsible.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amny.com

Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man accused of vandalizing cardinal's home, 2 churches

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has identified a man wanted for vandalism at the Manhattan home of the Archbishop of New York.Police say they're looking for 28-year-old Juan Velez.Investigators say on Friday afternoon, Velez threw a wrench through the front door of Timothy Cardinal Dolan's residence behind St. Patrick's Cathedral before running off.Dolan was not home and no one was injured.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect threw wrench through glass door of Cardinal Dolan's midtown residenceVelez is also wanted for alleged vandalism at two other churches in Manhattan.Police say Friday morning, Velez ripped a flag outside All Saints Episcopal Church on East 60th Street near Second Avenue and damaged the church's front doors.Friday night, Velez allegedly threw an unknown object at the Archdiocese of New York on First Avenue near East 55th Street, damaging a glass door.The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting

NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
BRONX, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Daniel Sbarra Is Missing From Dyker Heights

Daniel Sbarra was last seen on Friday, October 28, 2022. Daniel is 35 years old. He is 6’0″, 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a nose ring. Daniel is known to frequent the Lower East Side and Washington Square Park. Daniel...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

21-year-old man shot overnight in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK - Police say a man was shot late Monday night in Greenwich Village. It happened just before midnight by the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 13th Street. Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. We're told he was uncooperative with investigators. They say the shooting had nothing to do with the Halloween festivities in the neighborhood.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

77-year-old man slashed during broad daylight argument in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who slashed an elderly man in the Bronx on Friday. The broad daylight slashing took place at around 3:50 pm in the area of 90 West 165th Street, police said. Detectives determined the suspect was engaged in a verbal altercation with the 77-year-old before pulling out a sharp object or weapon and slashing him in the face. The post 77-year-old man slashed during broad daylight argument in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
CBS New York

Suspect pleads guilty in killing of Forest Hills mother

NEW YORK -- A Queens handyman will be sentenced to 25 years in prison for the brutal murder of a Forest Hills woman.David Bonola pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the killing of Orsolya Gaal.Prosecutors say Bonola stabbed the 51-year-old wife and mother of two nearly 50 times in her home in April, then stuffed her dismembered body in a duffel bag and dumped it at a park.READ MORE: David Bonola indicted in murder of Queens mother Orsolya GaalInvestigators say Bonola had been having an affair with the victim.Bonola will be formally sentenced on Nov. 16.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD joining Ring camera's Neighborhood app

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it's joining Ring's Neighbors app in an effort to fight crime. The free app allows Ring users to post videos from their doorbell cameras. The NYPD will then be able to view and respond to the videos.Police will also be able to post notifications and seek the public's help. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Red Hook captain recalls weathering Sandy on historic barge

NEW YORK - We just marked the 10th anniversary since Superstorm Sandy hit our shores. The storm didn't just damage thousands of homes and businesses; it also affected New York's thriving historic maritime community. In Red Hook, Brooklyn, Captain David Sharps weathered the storm from his historic barge, the Lehigh Valley No. 79. Sharps had previously worked as a juggler on a Carnival Cruise ship, but in 1985, he became the owner of the historic barge, built in 1914. For decades, he has both lived in and operated the Waterfront Museum from the beloved structure, which he restored from tons of mud and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier

NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy